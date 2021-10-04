90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Is Ariela overreacting by wanting to take Avi to America for surgery?

Ariela’s decision to have her and Biniyam’s son Avi’s surgery may be an overreaction. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela executively decided to take her and Biniyam’s son, Avi, to America for hernia surgery on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way rather than opting to have the surgery in Ethiopia.

There are several factors at play that make it seem like Ariela’s decision may be an overreaction.

Ariela Weinberg may have gone too far in deciding to take her and Biniyam Shibre’s son Avi to America for surgery

Ethiopia has free healthcare and the doctor that Ariela and Biniyam saw was confident that Avi’s hernia is a common ailment in babies and that surgery would be fine.

The part that tripped Ariela up was having to put Avi under anesthesia. In her mind, she would feel more comfortable having the surgery in America under her insurance where her mom who is a trauma/ER nurse can select the right doctor.

What that also means though is that Ariela and Avi would have to be gone for at least a month, fly all the way to the US, and leave Biniyam behind because the embassy is not accepting tourist visas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biniyam’s ex-wife took his son to America with her and never came back, so Ari is actualizing Biniyam’s greatest fear in his mind.

Ariela’s move to take Avi to the US appears to be an extreme reaction as opposed to having the common surgery in Ethiopia, especially because it is hurting Biniyam so much.

Biniyam shared his concerns over Ariela’s decision to take Avi to America for surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg has been receiving a lot of criticism on The Other Way this season

Ariela’s decision to invite her ex-husband of ten years, Leandro, to Ethiopia to stay with her and Biniyam and Avi has come under fire. The visit made Biniyam very uncomfortable and Biniyam’s family thought it was inappropriate.

Ariela’s flippant disregard for Biniyam’s feelings rubbed viewers the wrong way because many felt like she was keeping a double standard. Last season, Ari got mad at Biniyam for talking with his ex and snatched his phone from him.

Viewers trolled Ariela after she had a wild reaction to a holy water shower with many finding it ironic.

The way Ariela treats the visit to the US and how sensitive she’ll be towards Biniyam will determine a lot for viewers who are forming a bad impression of Ari.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.