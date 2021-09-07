90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think new cast member Ellie is ‘desperate’ for pursuing Victor

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers aren’t impressed with Ellie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are calling one of the new cast members of The Other Way, Ellie Rose, “desperate” for continuing to pursue a relationship with her love interest, Victor.

When 90 Day Fiance viewers first met Ellie, she explained that she was a restaurant owner living in the state of Washington, ready to give up everything to live with her boyfriend Victor on the tiny Colombian island of Providencia.

Ellie’s friends had trouble understanding why she would give up a lucrative career and leave her friends behind to be with a man who admittedly cheated on her.

Instead of taking responsibility, Victor denied cheating and told Ellie that the woman “trapped” him.

Telling Ellie that the affair was over and promising her that it wouldn’t happen again was enough for Ellie, 45, to continue with her plans to leave everything behind in the U.S. for a life with Victor on a tiny, undeveloped island.

90 Day Fiance fans call Ellie ‘desperate’ for pursuing Victor

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are calling Ellie “desperate” after watching a clip from the show, shared by 90 Day Fiance on Instagram.

“She’s so desperate for a relationship it’s kind of pathetic and embarrassing,” commented one fan of the show.

Another fan echoed their sentiments and wrote, “desperate and embarrassing for sure wow to give up her success for that dude, lmfao yikes 😂”

“That was my first reaction when I saw her. It’s sad how desperate she appears,” agreed another fan of the show.

One fan of the show mocked the amount of money that Ellie has sent to Victor so far, supposedly to be used to fix up their home before she comes to live there.

The fan wrote, “$5k will certainly buy a nice closet to put all his skeletons in 😂 Might be even some left for a bathroom that is not a hole in a concrete. Good luck sister!”

“Don’t give up your life for this man, when the money is gone so will he. Don’t be desperate,” wrote another fan, aiming their comment at Ellie.

Do Ellie and Victor have what it takes to make it last?

When The Other Way viewers were first introduced to Ellie, many of them said she gave off Stephanie Davison vibes.

After fans of 90 Day Fiance expressed negative reactions to the four returning couples in this season’s cast, Ellie and Victor’s story could turn out to be one that captures viewers’ attention.

Fans were also shocked at Ellie’s backstory when she revealed that she was previously married. Sadly, 11 months after getting married, her then-husband died from an overdose of narcotics.

With so much distance between herself and Victor, already dealing with a cheating scandal, and with so much to lose in America, will Ellie have what it takes to make a relationship with Victor last?

