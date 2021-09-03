90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Evelin Villegas talks ‘rough times’ with Corey Rathgeber — Are they still together?

Evelin is sharing an update on her relationship with Corey. Pic credit: @Coreyrathgeber/Instagram

Evelin Villegas from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is revealing some of her relationship tips to fans. Season 3 has just dropped, but fans already want to know if the odd couple has made it through.

Like most TLC talent, Evelin took to her Instagram to allow her fans to participate in a questions and answers segment. Immediately the same questions seemed to be asked; are the couple still together, and have they worked out their differences?

One follower politely asked, “Are you still with Corey? Also luv u.”

The Ecuadorian beauty replied honestly, saying, “Here is a tbt of us before we had covid. I can’t say if we are together or not because of my confidentiality contracts.”

90 Day Fiance fans learned on the opening episode that Corey had left Evelin to go to Peru, where he ended up meeting a girl named Jenny. But due to the worldwide pandemic, he had to return to Evelin’s home.

Corey and Evelin has a rough patch

The couple was forced to isolate together and were able to heal their hearts. The new episode led another fan to ask, “How do you and Corey get thru rough times?”

Evelin told the cameras at the time that if it weren’t for COVID-19, they would have broken up. But she responded to her fan, writing, “I might not be the best person to give advice about this subject but watch our journey and see if we can make it through one more time or now.”

90 Day Fiance fans still have a hard time kicking the feeling that Evelin is using Corey since he seems more emotionally invested in the relationship than she does most of the time.

Corey gave Evelin a shout out

The couple did celebrate their seventh anniversary back in May, and from the looks of their social media, Evelin and Corey still going strong. Before they were announced as part of the cast for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey consistently posted photos of them together.

TLC fans are hoping that the couple survives their reality TV tests. Still, they are already a bit worried, especially after Corey revealed that he was hiding information from Evelin at the end of the last episode.

The bar owner already told cameras she was thinking about trying to get out of her engagement, and this mystery news may just seal the deal on their rollercoaster of a relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.