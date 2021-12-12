90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Evelin and Corey share sexy photos from their pre-honeymoon travels

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber shared some sexy pics from their pre-honeymoon adventures. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber shared some sexy pics from their recent pre-honeymoon adventures.

The newlyweds have been spending some quality time together in both El Salvador and Belize.

As Corey told his fans, he and his wife Evelin decided to “run away to Central America” for what they’re calling their pre-honeymoon.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas, Corey Rathgeber travel Central America on pre-honeymoon

Corey and Evelin each took to their Instagram accounts to share pics from their multiple tropical locations as they explored Central America, focusing on working on their marriage.

Earlier this week, Corey took to Instagram to tell his followers, “Surprise everyone!!! We are on our pre honeymoon 🔥”

“We are currently staying at the best spot in El Salvador @gartenzonte This place is amazing 🙌 Me and Evelin have been enjoying our time together and it’s been awesome for us! Guess where we are heading next? 😉”

Along with his caption, Corey shared several pics of himself and Evelin, posing at their resort in El Salvador, which is located in one of the most popular surf destinations in the country.

Evelin sizzled in a turquoise bikini as she held Corey’s hand in one poolside pic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber continue to explore paradise

After spending some time enjoying El Salvador, Corey and Evelin then headed to a private beach club in the Caribbean country of Belize.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin left little to the imagination in her Brazilian bikini, showing off plenty of skin as she posed with Corey in the tropical waters.

The Ecuadorian native captioned her post, “Unbelizable 🔥 Belize you are paradise in earth 💕 we are having the hottest time here 😉”

Corey commented on his wife’s post, telling Evelin, “I love you ❤️ I’m having the time of my life with you here 🔥”

“@coreyrathgeber_90 love u handsome ❤️,” Evelin replied to her husband.

Corey commented on Evelin’s post. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Although Corey and Evelin seem to be living their best lives, exploring Central America on their pre-honeymoon, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans weren’t sure the couple would even make it down the aisle (a second time).

After Corey and Evelin shocked viewers and their families with the news that they eloped, they planned a second, elaborate wedding in Ecuador.

Pic credit: @coreyrathgeber_90/Instagram

Corey was concerned that Evelin wouldn’t make it down the aisle and might back out after concerns she had about getting married, including having panic attacks.

It wasn’t just Corey who was concerned about Evelin’s outlook on marriage. She told her fans that marriage isn’t something she necessarily needed and admitted to being happier before she and Corey tied the knot.

Evelin told her fans of her views on marriage, “Yes, I still think [it] is not necessary and my experience was that definitely, things were better before getting married.”

Hopefully, Corey and Evelin’s pre-honeymoon trip is just what the couple needed to focus on their marriage and reconnect.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.