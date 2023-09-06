90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Did Julio and Kirsten split for good? Here’s everything we know

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers watched as Julio Moya and Kirsten Yenniek called it quits via video chat during this week’s episode.

During the September 4 episode, Julio dropped a bomb on Kirsten when he admitted he wasn’t ready to move to the Netherlands, despite his plans — and his pinky promise — to uproot his life in the U.S. to move to her homeland.

Julio’s mom, Ana, played a major role in his decision, urging him to stay in America to help guide his younger brothers and keep them “on the straight path.”

Although Julio tried to explain to Kirsten that he was being pulled in two directions, she didn’t understand why he couldn’t have thought about his mom’s reaction earlier rather than waiting until weeks before he was supposed to move to decide.

Julio’s nonchalant attitude during their conversation caused Kirsten to feel as though he was “totally giving up” on their relationship, but he felt they had been “living in a fantasy world” for most of their relationship.

“You know, the last couple of months have been difficult,” Julio confessed during Monday night’s episode. “If things were going better with me and Kirsten, we would have been able to make it work.”

So, did Julio and Kirsten try to reconcile their romance? Here’s a look at what we know based on their social media activity.

Julio Moya and Kirsten Yenniek’s Instagram activity hints that they haven’t reconciled

For starters, Julio and Kirsten don’t follow each other on Instagram, which could be a huge indication of the status of their relationship.

Per Kirsten’s Instagram account, which is private, the reality TV personality has been traveling the world, and it doesn’t look as though Julio was her travel companion.

Kirsten was last seen spending her time in South Africa as of August 2023. Just a month prior, in July 2023, Kirsten was in Ibiza, Spain. According to her uploads, the Dutch beauty was last in the U.S. last year when she paid a visit to Miami over the summer.

Julio was spotted with a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate

As far as Julio, the avid traveler was spotted in Long Island, New York, last month, seemingly while Kirsten was in South Africa.

In a photo shared by Julio, he met up with a fellow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmate, Daniele Gates. The duo posed for a photo in the parking lot of Seaview Ocean Bay Park in the upload, which was geotagged in Bay Shore, New York.

Interestingly, the caption read, “Vecinos ✨,” which translates in English to “neighbors.”

Daniele and Julio are both natives of Long Island, so that isn’t shocking, but could the caption indicate that they’re both living in the U.S.?

We may not know for sure, given that cast members sign NDAs, so 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are going to have to watch the rest of this season to find out where Julio and Kirsten really stand. But, judging by their recent social media activity, we think it’s safe to say that they probably haven’t kissed and made up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.