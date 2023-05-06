90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Daniele says moving to the Dominican Republic with Yohan was ‘the wrong move’

In Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo question the future of their marriage.

Daniele and Yohan are adjusting to life together in the Dominican Republic this season on The Other Way after Daniele gave up her life and career in New York to live in Yohan’s native country.

The couple has found that they have a lot they still need to work on if they’re going to make their marriage last, and that is quite evident in a clip from the Sunday, May 7 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

In the clip, Yohan expresses that he doesn’t feel Daniele respects his desires and that she’s more focused on being right. As far as Yohan is concerned, Daniele is convinced that it’s her way or the highway.

During a beachfront chat, Yohan asks Daniele what type of relationship she wants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“One with trust, first of all,” Daniele responds. “When I say something, you need to believe it. And that’s it.”

Yohan challenges Daniele’s statement, asking her if that means that he’s supposed to believe whatever she says, even if he doesn’t like it.

Daniele thinks that it’s Yohan’s problem if there’s something he doesn’t like. As far as Daniele is concerned, Yohan needs to accept who she is because she isn’t willing to change, nor does she want to.

Yohan Geronimo questions whether his and Daniele Gates’ marriage will ‘work out’

During a solo confessional, Yohan admits, “I don’t know how this relationship is going to work out.”

Back at their chat, Yohan accuses Daniele of not respecting him. Daniele disagrees, however, and tells him that she has a lot of respect for him.

Yohan was seemingly referring to their meeting with Daniele’s ex-turned-friend, Talen. As viewers will remember, Yohan wasn’t exactly excited about meeting Daniele’s ex, and she became upset when Yohan boldly asked Talen whether he had a big penis.

Needless to say, the meeting became a topic of contention between Daniele and Yohan.

Yohan continues pressing Daniele about making her friends a priority over him, pushing her to her limit.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler: Daniele says moving to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan was the ‘wrong move’

“I’m not doing this anymore. I’m done. Enough,” Daniele tells Yohan with an irritated expression on her face. But Yohan isn’t having it and wants to continue the conversation.

Daniele complains that Yohan doesn’t shut up as she tries to nap on her lounge chair, but Yohan isn’t going anywhere.

During her solo confessional, Daniele admits, “I have no idea what the future holds for Yohan and I. Since I got here to the Dominican Republic, we have done nothing but fight, and our relationship has felt really… like, it was just the wrong move. I don’t want this kind of experience in my life.

Daniele confesses that she isn’t willing to change who she is because she knows what she deserves.

“You can either stand by me and be a part of my life, or you can find the nearest door,” Daniele adds.

Be sure to tune in Sunday to find out if Yohan thinks his and Daniele’s marriage is worth fighting for or if he seeks the nearest door and makes his exit.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.