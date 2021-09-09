90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics troll Corey Rathgeber’s heartfelt post for Evelin Villegas

Corey’s post to Evelin was met with criticism from followers. Pic credit: TLC

The haters of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Corey Rathgeber, and Evelin Villegas were out in full force after Corey posted a warm sentiment about Evelin and their upcoming wedding.

Corey’s post was met with criticism, questioning, and attacks on his relationship from those skeptical of the controversial union.

The post’s meaning and emphasis were essentially trolled by the haters who dislike Corey and Evelin.

Corey Rathgeber’s loving post for Evelin Villegas was trolled

Corey’s post to Evelin began, “I never thought the day of planning a wedding with you would come! It all feels like a dream and there is no one else in this world I’d rather take this step with!”

He continued in a call to action for his followers to watch this season of The Other Way. He urged, “Did you guys watch the last episode? Wedding plans are in the works so fingers are crossed. Heres is a nice throwback of me and Evelin.”

Evelin responded to Corey’s post with palm tree, and heart emojis before the barrage of negative feedback landed in the comments.

One critic took aim at Evelin’s reputation for getting around with different men in her town when they said, “Stupid American married the village s(laughing/crying emoji).”

Another person called them out for already being married since 2018, as reported by Laura Jallali.

Someone else offered Corey some advice when they said, “Good luck man. You’re gonna need it.”

One Corey fan came to his defense and exclaimed, “He deserves so much better in a woman , he’s really a good guy and deserves so much more.”

Other people agreed that Evelin’s outrageous wedding budget request might signify that she’s scamming him.

Another question posed about Evelin’s recent post condemning Corey for coming to her defense against haters.

Will Corey Rathgeber spend whatever Evelin Villegas wants for their wedding?

Evelin recruited one of Ecuador’s top wedding planners to curate their wedding plans, but the price tag was steep, coming in at around $50,000.

Corey tries very hard to make Evelin happy, and he has already invested so much money in building his life down in Ecuador with her that he may end up giving in to her requests.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what happens with their wedding.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.