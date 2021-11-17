90 Day Fiance: The Other Way critics shade Ariela for being hypocritical about Avi’s car seat

Ariela got negative attention from The Other Way viewers for being hypocritical recently. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela has gotten on the nerves of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers after they found an action she did on the show was in complete contradiction to something she advocated against in the past.

Ariela had baby Avi sitting on her lap while she and her mother were riding in a van to their apartment in Kenya.

During Season 2 of The Other Way, Ariela got furious at Biniyam for not having a car seat and made him and their new baby walk home in the hot sun while she rode in the car alone. Biniyam was going to just keep the baby on his lap which is the same thing Ariela was doing this season.

The Other Way viewers called her out for being a hypocrite because of the situation.

Ariela Weinberg irritated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

Ariela got called out by The Other Way viewers that had not forgotten how mad Ariela got about not putting the baby in the car seat before and made the connection to her carrying Avi on her lap this season.

A meme was created by a well-known 90 Day fan page who took a still image of Ariela with Avi on her lap and added a banner that said, “Isn’t this the same woman that made Bini walk home with the baby because of no car seat?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Other viewers were quick to jump in the comments and diss Ari.

One person answered the meme, “Yep!! My how she quickly forgets safety.”

Another made the point, “She has different rules and expectations of Bini than she has for herself.”

Someone else commented, “Yes, but it’s okay when SHE does it. Same as everything else.”

There was one critic who laid into Ari when they said, “She’s one of those ‘I make the rules and I break them in front of your face months later’, just to cry in his face and say ‘if you can’t see what you did wrong you give me no choice but to leave’ Please stop her manipulation.”

Ariela Weinberg has been accused of being a gaslighter in the past

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have continued to share their negative opinions on Ariela and the things she does that annoy them.

Ariela has been called a gaslighter for the way she treats Biniyam and tries to get her way without compromise.

Many viewers think she is manipulative and wants to control the narrative in her and Biniyam’s relationship. Critics evidenced their accusations with Ari’s actions of leaving Biniyam in Ethiopia while she went to America with Avi, inviting her ex-husband to stay with them even though Biniyam wasn’t comfortable, and her strategic tears.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.