90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ariela Weinberg talks being stressed out by the cameras

Ariela Weinberg admitted the cameras stress her out while filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg may have signed up to be a cast member on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way but that doesn’t mean she loves being on camera.

As with all reality TV shows, viewers only see a portion of the captured footage and it’s often heavily edited.

Ariela is learning this firsthand, the hard way, and she recently opened up about her discomfort in front of the cameras.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A, Ariela answered some of her fans’ burning questions, and she disclosed a little bit about her filming experience on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Ariela Weinberg admits filming for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is ‘never easy’

One question from one of Ariela’s fans read, “Is it easy getting use[d] to having the camera crew following you around?”

Ariela was honest and didn’t sugarcoat her answer, per usual, and admitted that regardless of how friendly the camera crew is, it’s still something that she doesn’t necessarily enjoy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It gets easier. But it’s never easy. No matter how nice they are,” Ariela answered.

Another one of Ariela’s followers pointed out that when she’s with Biniyam on the show, she seems less-than-thrilled to be with him, but Ariela blamed it on the cameras, not on any relationship issues.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“Why are you with Bini? You look stressed, unhappy and regretful when you are with him,” the comment to Ariela said.

Ariela answered, “Maybe that’s because you see 2 minutes of months of filming.”

And that wasn’t the only reason Ariela gave her critic — she admitted that she’s also stressed out because of the cameras.

Having cameras ‘in her face’ stresses Ariela Weinberg

“Or maybe I’m stressed because I have a camera in my face,” Ariela added to her answer.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native has come under harsh criticism lately for her “disrespectful” decision to invite her ex-husband Leandro to stay with her and her fiance, Biniyam Shibre, in Ethiopia.

But Ariela seems to take social media criticism in stride, and after critics slammed her for inviting Leandro to Ethiopia, she clapped back with a witty response.

“They’d come for me even if I donated a kidney to a homeless kitten. Can’t win with the internet,” Ariela told a fan about internet trolls.

Being thrust into the limelight without any previous TV exposure can’t be easy, as Ariela has come to find out.

Critics recently accused her of having plastic surgery on her face when they noticed her appearance was drastically different from her first two seasons on The Other Way.

Ariela clapped back once again and shot down the rumors, admitting to getting some Botox and fillers in her face, both for cosmetic and medical purposes.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.