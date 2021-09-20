90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ariela Weinberg shares the one thing she would change about Biniyam if she could

Ariela Weinberg revealed the one thing she would change about Biniyam Shibre. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg revealed what she would like to change about her fiance, Biniyam Shibre.

Viewers have watched Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship struggle during Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Given their vastly different upbringings, cultural differences, and distance between their home countries, Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship seemed doomed from the start.

When Ariela invited her ex-husband Leandro to stay with her and Biniyam in Ethiopia, The Other Way viewers had trouble understanding such an uncommon relationship dynamic.

Biniyam wasn’t exactly thrilled about Leandro’s visit, either, but he kept a mostly calm demeanor and bit his tongue quite often, for the sake of his fiance, Ariela.

Despite their differences and obstacles, Ariela and Biniyam continue to work on their relationship, but Ariela admitted recently that she would change one major thing about her husband-to-be.

What would Ariela Weinberg change about fiance Biniyam Shibre?

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Ariela answered questions from curious fans.

One question to Ariela read, “If there was anything you could change about your partner, what would it be?”

Ariela, who is known to get right to the point and not beat around the bush, answered the question honestly, and admittedly, it has everything to do with their struggle to communicate.

“I would give him the most perfect English vocabulary and ability to express himself in English,” Ariela told her fan.

Ariela admitted to Leandro during a conversation over coffee this season that she wishes Biniyam would express himself better.

During the scene, Ariela told Leandro of Biniyam, “I love Bini so much and I believe he thinks he wants to marry me. But I don’t know if he knows how to be a husband.”

She continued, “He has a lot of things that he needs to work on. Like, he doesn’t know how to communicate. And he doesn’t always think his actions through, you know?”

The future of Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship is uncertain

When it comes to expressing herself, Ariela made sure to even the playing field and added that she wishes she could also communicate better in Biniyam’s native language, Amharic.

Ariela added to her Instagram Story answer, “On the flipside I’d do the same for myself in Amharic.”

With so many differences in their lifestyles and hurdles to overcome, Ariela and Biniyam might seem like an unlikely pairing to many 90 Day Fiance fans.

The couple admittedly disagreed on their ideas of marriage, as well, so whether Ariela and Biniyam will make it to the altar “remains to be seen.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.