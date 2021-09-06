90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ariela Weinberg looking to ‘gain back confidence,’ undergoes ‘life transformation’ for TMJ

Ariela Weinberg is undergoing treatment for her TMJ in an effort to “gain back confidence.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg is undergoing treatment for her TMJ in an effort to “gain back confidence.”

Ariela opened up to her fans about her struggle with TMJ and shared that she’s finally getting a treatment plan in order so she can improve her quality of life.

According to WebMD, TMJ, also called TMD, refers to disorders of the temporomandibular joint, the “hinge that connects your jaw to the temporal bones of your skull.”

TMJ “often causes severe pain and discomfort. It can be temporary or last many years. It might affect one or both sides of your face. More women than men have it, and it’s most common among people between the ages of 20 and 40.”

Ariela Weinberg undergoing ‘life transformation’ to ‘gain back confidence’

The 31-year-old New Jersey native took to her Instagram account to tell her followers that she is undergoing a “life transformation.”

Ariela thanked the New York-based cosmetic dentist who performed her procedure and explained a little bit about what she’s having done.

She included a video, with multiple still shots and short videos, flashing to music. Her video shows her in the dentist’s chair and throughout the different stages of her treatment.

“Thank you so much @drrubinoff! I know this is the first step to fixing the TMJ problems I have been suffering for years,” Ariela captioned her post.

She continued, “I also know that with this life transformation I will gain back confidence in myself and my smile!”

Ariela answers 90 Day Fiance fan questions about TMJ

Ariela also answered several fan questions about her condition and what her plan of action looks like.

Ariela told one inquisitive fan, “I have a problem with my jaw and it has really affected my quality of [life.]”

Ariela responds to a fan. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Answering another curious fan, Ariela explained, “I didn’t do a realignment yet. I’m not doing surgery. We are creating a treatment plan based on my needs and my schedule. I will keep everyone posted.”

The TLC star also listed the ailments that TMJ has caused her, telling fans, “my smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot.”

Ariela slammed for the way she treated Biniyam

In general, fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way weren’t happy with the way Ariela treated her fiance, Biniyam Shibre, last season, and it seems as though their feelings haven’t changed much this season.

Ariela made headlines recently for another reason, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics. When 90 Day Fiance fans discovered that she invited her ex-husband to stay with her and her fiance Biniyam in Ethiopia, they slammed her choices.

It angered fans of 90 Day Fiance when they watched Ariela conveniently forget to wear her engagement ring on the day that her ex-husband arrived.

Fans can find out how things turned out between Ariela, Biniyam, and her ex-husband Leandro, now that an all-new, third season is underway.

