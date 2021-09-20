90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Ariela Weinberg claps back at critic who accuses her of having plastic surgery

When her followers accused her of having plastic surgery, Ariela Weinberg clapped back and corrected them. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg clapped back and set the record straight when some of her followers accused her of having plastic surgery.

90 Day Fiance viewers have likely noticed that Ariela’s appearance has changed since first being introduced to her during Season 1 of The Other Way.

After giving birth to her and her fiance Biniyam Shibre’s son, Aviel, Ariela’s appearance underwent some expected changes.

However, some of her followers seem to think that Ariela’s changed appearance isn’t all due to having a baby, and they think she had some work done to her face.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans accuse Ariela Weinberg of having plastic surgery

On an Instagram post promoting her appearances on the Cameo app, some of Ariela’s followers left comments about how different she looks these days compared to her beginnings on 90 Day Fiance.

“Your surgery looks fantastic,” one of Ariela’s fans told the TLC star.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

However, Ariela quickly corrected them and replied, “@lori.george.99 😂❤️ it’s not surgery but thanks[.]”

Another one of Ariela’s followers replied to her answer, and wasn’t convinced that she didn’t have surgery done when they asked her, “@arieladanielle why lie when there are pics of you w needles in your face? 😂”

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

The commenter was likely referring to another post in which Ariela shared that she underwent a “life transformation” for her TMJ.

Ariela Weinberg shoots down critics, denies having surgery

Ariela had some Botox injections done as part of her TMJ treatment and she explained to her followers why she underwent the procedures.

“My smile is crooked and I have a lot of pain and can’t chew well. It’s really taken my quality of life down a lot,” Ariela explained.

Responding to the critic who didn’t believe Ariela because she had “needles in her face,” the New Jersey native replied, “@sabuddha that’s not surgery hon. Botox and fillers and something different. And I’m so happy with my results from @dolceaestheticsny[.]”

Ariela’s injector also shared a clip on their Instagram account of her receiving her Botox and filler injections in a “full face treatment” that included Botox, Volbella, Juvederm Ultra Plus, and Voluma.

After Ariela offered an explanation to her critic, they came back with another response, this time apologetic and thankful for Ariela’s honesty.

“@arieladanielle true, i didn’t mean any disrespect i just wish people who have procedures done were transparent about it, so thanks for being honest!” the comment read.

Ariela, who 90 Day Fiance fans find “annoying,” responded once again, and agreed with the comment when it comes to affecting her self-esteem.

“@sabuddha yeah I agree. It messes with all of our self esteem when they are not!” Ariela told her critic.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela is new to being in the public eye and all of the scrutiny that comes along with it, but she seems to be handling it well.

When fans of The Other Way gave Ariela flack for inviting her ex-husband Leandro to stay with her and Biniyam in Ethiopia, she clapped back with a witty remark.

“They’d come for me even if I donated a kidney to a homeless kitten. Can’t win with the internet,” Ariela admitted to dealing with critics online.

Ultimately, it’s Ariela’s choice whether or not to have cosmetic or medical procedures done that affect her appearance and quality of life, and it looks like she’s happy with the results, so it’s a win-win for her.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.