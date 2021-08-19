Biniyam and Ariela disagree over having more children. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg and her fiance Biniyam Shibre from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way can’t agree on whether they should add another baby to their family.

Ariela and Biniyam share one son, Aviel, who is 19 months old, and although Biniyam wants to get started on rapidly expanding their family, Ariela wants to take some time before giving birth again.

Ariela and Biniyam don’t see eye to eye when it comes to more kids

“We’re wrestling with the idea of having a second one and he’s already [wanting] 10,” Ariela revealed in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Apparently, Biniyam’s idea of a large family was a little bit too large for Ariela’s liking. The 30-year-old TLC star says she had to talk her fiance down when it comes to how many kids they eventually would like to have.

“We’ve got down to 10, at first it was 12. So maybe he should be having the kids,” Ariela joked.

Ariela explained that Biniyam sees things differently, as far as having kids, and admitted that she just doesn’t have the energy right now to care for another baby like Biniyam might have.

“It’s like, we just had the baby. We just had Avi and he requires so much energy, and I find myself getting tired very quickly. Then I’m thinking [of having] another one. Oh my God. I would be just exhausted. So maybe. He has that energy, never-ending energy,” Ariela said of Biniyam.

Biniyam has a positive outlook towards being a father and his love of kids drives his desire for a bigger family.

He admitted, “I love kids. I love playing with kids. If I had more kids, I’d be happy. I want a big family.”

Ariela and Biniyam are enjoying their son Aviel

Baby Avi is hitting all of his milestones as a toddler, and Ariela pointed out that she and Biniyam’s son likes to run and work out with his dad.

“He wants to see me every time I do exercises,” Biniyam said of his son, Avi.

“It’s so cute,” Ariela added.

When asked who Avi reminded them of, Biniyam revealed that he thinks his son resembles Ariela’s dad, but when it comes to his behavior, Biniyam thinks his son acts just like him.

Ariela added that she thinks Avi is a lot like her, and she said that her son displays stubbornness like she does.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple talked about their plans for marriage.

Ariela and Biniyam don’t see eye to eye when it comes to tying the knot. Biniyam wants a lavish celebration, while Ariela would like something more low-key and admitted, “I don’t want a big wedding, so I don’t know how we’re gonna work that one out.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way can catch up with Ariela and Biniyam, as well as the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Sumit and Jenny and Evelin and Corey — when the show returns later this month for Season 3.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8 p.m. EST.