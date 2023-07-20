90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Are Brandan and Mary expecting a baby? Here’s what we know

It looks like Brandan De Nuccio’s family members can’t keep quiet when it comes to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star’s personal life.

Brandan and Mary are one of the new couples joining Season 5 of The Other Way, and their storyline is wild… and that’s putting it lightly.

The 23-year-olds live over 8,000 miles away from each other, but they keep watch on each other’s lives 24/7 through their cell phones — even while sleeping and relieving themselves in the bathroom.

Mary’s jealousy issues have caused frequent arguments since she doesn’t allow Brandan to be in the presence of other females, even if they’re his dental hygienist, a friend of his mom’s, or a random passenger seated next to him on a flight.

Apparently, Brandan wasn’t deterred by Mary’s controlling nature, however, because the couple has already gotten hitched.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Brandan and Mary tied the knot earlier this year in the Phillippines. How did we find out this information? From Brandan’s family members, who let the cat out of the bag on Facebook.

Brandan and Mary De Nuccio are reportedly expecting their first child together

Now, it looks as though another family member has spilled some piping hot tea online.

This time, someone who claims to be Brandan’s cousin said that he and Mary are expecting a child.

Instagram fan account 90 Sips of RealiTea shared a post with receipts in the form of a screenshot from TikTok.

“Earlier today a woman who claims to be Brandan’s cousin saw my TikTok video about Brandan and Mary and commented that they were still together, that Mary is pregnant and that she is a nice girl,” the account captioned their Instagram post.

The TikTok posted by 90 Sips of RealiTea showed a preview clip of Brandan speaking with his mom and sister about Mary forbidding him from visiting with them because they have female roommates and friends.

“Brandan’s family tries to help him understand that this isn’t normal but he says that it won’t always be this way. But will it?” read the caption.

In the comments section, a TikTok user named Cubie showed up and dropped a bomb. After claiming to be a cousin of Brandan’s, they wrote that he and Mary are expectant parents.

According to Brandan’s cousin, Mary is pregnant. Pic credit: @90_sips_of_realitea/Instagram

“They are still together and they’re having a baby,” Cubie wrote.

In addition, Cubie countered the controlling and obsessive reputation that Mary has earned this season, adding, “Mary is actually a very sweet person.”

Brandan and Mary are bringing the drama to Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

If this news is, in fact, true, it would be a shocker to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers. So far, Mary has rubbed viewers the wrong way with her possessive antics, so if she’s carrying her and Brandan’s child, it’ll certainly cause an uproar.

Brandan has lost jobs because of Mary’s behavior, and she gave up on her education and career aspirations to devote every waking second to her long-distance lover.

As if those weren’t enough red flags, Brandan also admitted that he’s already invested $60,000 into building a home for himself and Mary in the Phillippines and has completely drained his bank account while living in an RV on his Godparents’ property, working odd jobs while trying to make ends meet.

Despite Mary urging Brandan not to come to the Phillippines — all because he was seated next to a female on his plane ride — Brandan made the trip, and viewers will soon find out how they’ll transition from 24/7 phone contact to living together in person.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.