90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Actor Seth Rogen slams Sumit after his mom moves in with him and Jenny

Seth Rogen doesn’t hold back when expressing his opinions on all the latest 90 Day Fiance drama. Pic credit: TLC and ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Actor Seth Rogen has slammed 90 Day Fiance: The Other way star Sumit Singh after his mom moves in with him and Jenny Slatten.

Sumit and Jenny’s relationship has been continuously tested by his mother, Sahna Singh. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have watched Sahna be super critical of Jenny, especially when it comes to teaching Jenny how to be a good Indian wife.

The couple has appeared on all three seasons of the 90 Day Fiance spin-off. Sumit has endured serious backlash over his mama boy behavior and refusal to stand up for his fiancé.

One person weighing in on Sumit’s action is the hilarious A-list star, Seth Rogen. The actor isn’t a Sumit fan at all.

Actor Seth Rogen slams Sumit after his mom moves in with him and Jenny

After the recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Seth used Twitter to slam Sumit over, allowing his mother to treat Jenny so horribly.

“Sumit is straight up HORNY that his mom moved in to his house,” Seth tweeted while adding that the tweet was 90 Day Fiance related for those Twitter users who might have been confused by his comment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Seth’s tweet to become flooded with responses.

One person who agreed with Seth is comedian Ashley Ray, declaring Sumit truly loves watching his mother treat Jenny badly. Seth admitted with Ashley’s assessment, remarking, “He’s literally glowing with joy.”

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

There was no shortage of dislike for Sumit on Seth’s tweet with the negativity toward Sumit and his mom was out in full force.

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

Many Twitter users feel that Sumit will never marry Jenny. It has been eight years, after all. Yes, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are ready for Jenny to leave him and head back to Palm Springs.

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

Seth Rogen is 90 Day Fiance superfan

Although Seth’s tweet about Sumit may have surprised some people, this isn’t the first time the actor has shown he is a 90 Day Fiance super fan.

Last year, Seth declared his love for the 90 Day Fiance franchise on Good Morning America. The Superbad star also used Colt Johnson to reference the results of the delayed election in Nevada in November 2020.

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

Earlier this year, the actor tweeted about Zied Hakimi’s transformation, calling him “straight-up sexy.”

Pic credit: @Sethrogen/Twitter

Funnyman Seth Rogen has once again proved just how much he loves 90 Day Fiance with a tweet dissing 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Sumit Singh.

Do you agree with Seth’s assessment of Sumit?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.