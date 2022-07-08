90 Day Fiance: Thais wears skimpy crop top and high-slit skirt for night out

Thais was a vision in green as she showed off her curves for a night out. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Thais Ramone showed off her incredible figure in a green crop top and high-slit skirt for a night out.

Thais, a native of Brazil, joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season alongside her American fiance, Patrick Mendes.

The Brazilian beauty has gained a steady following on social media since gaining attention during her time on 90 Day Fiance, and she likes to share pics and videos of her life with her fans.

Thais Ramone sizzles in skimpy crop top and high-slit skirt for night out

On Thursday, Thais shared a carousel post to Instagram, showing off a sultry look she recently donned for a night out on the town.

“Night loves 🍀🌵🌜 cheap ‘lookinho’ tip but composing with accessories you are great to go anywhere,” the 26-year-old South American beauty captioned her post.

The first slide revealed Thais posing in her completed ensemble, which included a green crop top with an asymmetrical halter neckline, revealing plenty of underboob. Thais’ matching, ankle-length skirt showed plenty of leg with an up-to-there slit that reached the top of her thigh and ruched at the waist, revealing a delicate belly chain.

Thais opted for white Gladiator sandals and a tan handbag with chain straps to accessorize her look and kept her long, dark hair down and straightened, nearly reaching her waist.

In a second slide, Thais looked every bit the model as she turned to the side to showcase her ample backside and trim, toned physique as she raised one foot in the air for a fun effect while looking downward as she clutched her handbag.

Thais’ followers were in for a treat with her third slide, an up-close shot, showing off her flawless skin and perfectly applied makeup. Thais opted for a natural, glowy look for her blush and lipstick, going with more dramatic, winged, black eyeliner and showing off her impeccable brows and healthy tresses.

90 Day Fiance cast shows Thais some love

The share received plenty of attention from her followers, many of the comments from her fellow 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmates.

Thais’ friend Miona Bell, who celebrated her birthday with her earlier this year, commented, “Love you,” to which Thais replied, “love youuu 🤍.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Another 90 Day Fiance castmate, Shaeeda Sween, commented, “Beautiful ❤,” and Thais reciprocated the compliment: “thanks beautiful shaeeda 🤍.”

Thais’ fiance Patrick simply left a slew of heart-eyed emojis, while Miona’s husband Jibri Bell left a single red heart emoji in the comments section.

Yve Arellano showed Thais some love with fire and heart emojis, prompting Thais to reply with her own emojis.

Despite the issues she and Patrick have faced this season on 90 Day Fiance, Thais can be sure that she knows how to turn heads with her enviable curves and on-trend fashion choices.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.