90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone stuns in purple bikini at 36 weeks pregnant

Thais rocked a purple bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie at 36 weeks pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone isn’t letting her impending due date slow her down when sharing bikini pics.

Thais and her American husband, Patrick Mendes, are expecting their first child, a daughter, next month.

The Brazilian-born former model can still rock a two-piece swimsuit while highlighting her growing baby bump.

Thais took to Instagram just weeks ahead of her November due date to pose in a lavender-colored bikini from her swimwear line.

Standing in front of her floor-length mirror, Thais modeled the Lavanda Tropical Bikini Set from her Thais Ramonie Brazilian Swimwear collection, which touts a push-up bra-type top and high-cut bottoms to enhance a woman’s curves.

Thais rubbed her baby bump and smiled with one leg popped as the song Surrender by Natalie Taylor played. The TLC star wore her dark hair down, its length nearly reaching her waist, as she recorded from her cell phone.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone shows off 36-week baby bump in purple bikini

“I’m with 36 weeks pregnant.. When do you think she’ll come ? the doctor said that she is in the right position already🙃,” she captioned her share.

As Thais asked her followers in her caption, many of them took to the comments where they guessed when she and Patrick Mendes’ daughter would arrive.

Thais shares husband Patrick’s guess for Baby Mendes’ arrival

“Just in time for thanksgiving,” surmised one of Thais’ fans, which sounded good to her, as she replied, “yesss.”

Another of Thais’ followers guessed November 11 for Baby Mendes’ arrival. In response, Thais shared that Patrick hopes his daughter will arrive on November 22.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“She’ll come when she’s ready and not a moment sooner,” another one of Thais’ fans wrote.

Thais has continued to show off her maternity fashion sense with her loyal followers throughout her pregnancy. She and Patrick confirmed they were expecting during Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All.

Host Shaun Robinson revealed that two couples on the stage were expecting for the first time in franchise history. In addition to Thais and Patrick, their Season 9 castmates Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer also expect a child around the same time.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.