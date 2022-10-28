90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone stuns in jewel-covered gown for maternity shoot

Thais Ramone stuns in recent maternity photos. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is only weeks away from giving birth to her first child, but before her baby girl arrives, the expectant mama got glam for a maternity photoshoot.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted stunning images on social media with some behind-the-scenes clips of all the outfits she donned for the fun day.

Thais also included her husband Patrick Mendes in the shoot and he was elegantly dressed in a grey suit with a black button-down shirt.

Thais complemented her husband by wearing a silver high-neck gown covered in jewels which she paired with large sparkly earrings and had her hair parted to the side in soft waves.

The couple got steamy during the photoshoot as Patrick nuzzled his wife’s neck as she cradled her baby bump.

The 26-year-old model also posed for some solo shots in a few different outfits including a topless image where she wore only a thong and strategically covered her chest with her long hair.

Thais Ramone stuns in a dramatic sheer dress

In the video posted on Instagram, the 90 Day Fiance star showed another steamy photo, also topless but wearing white pants, which she left unbuttoned.

This time she covered her chest with the strategic placement of one hand as the photographer snapped away in the background.

Thais also donned a sheer beige robe with dramatic ruffles. The off-the-shoulder outfit had a slit down the middle that showed off her bare belly and looked quite similar to the green ruffled robe that Elizabeth Potthast wore for her maternity shoot back in August.

“A little more of my maternity shoot 🥹🤍,” Thais captioned her post.

Thais Ramone gets love for her maternity photos

The 90 Day Fiance star got a slew of compliments after sharing clips of her maternity photoshoot on social media. While her followers flooded the comment section with sweet messages, some TLC stars also showed love to Thais.

“Omg, so beautiful 😻” said Yara Zaya.

“Absolutely stunning,” noted Shaeeda Sween.

Thais’ husband Patrick Mendes also gushed about his wife and wrote, “You’re so gorgeous 😍.”

While Emily Bieberly told her, “Please send me all of these 😍 gorgeous mama!!”

The other comments were from Instagram followers who raved about how gorgeous Thais looks at 36 weeks into her pregnancy.

“Soooo gorgeous! You’re too beautiful, keep enjoying your pregnancy glowing mama,” said one commenter.

“Wow! 😍 I’m over here regretting the fact I didn’t do a maternity shoot 🥲 so beautiful!” noted someone else.

One person wrote, “You are so beautiful! 😍 motherhood looks good on you!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.