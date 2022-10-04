90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone shows off her baby bump in nude mini dress

Pregnant Thais Ramone shows off her baby bump in a mini dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Pregnant Thais Ramone has been enjoying her babymoon with husband Patrick Mendes and has been slaying the mini vacation with some stylish outfits.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently shared a photo clad in a stylish nude dress that showed off her growing baby bump as her due date draws closer.

A few days ago, Thais and Patrick left their new home in Las Vegas and headed to Huntington Beach, California. The couple is expecting their first child, and it won’t be long before Baby Mendes makes her debut.

Since Thais is far along in her pregnancy and there’s a cutout time for traveling, the two took advantage of the time they have left to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Thais has been sharing snippets of their mini vacation and recently shared a post in a stunning cutout dress, which she wore for a romantic bonfire with Patrick.

Patrick and Thais seem to have worked on the issues that played out on the latest season of the TLC show. Now that they’re about to be first-time parents, we’re happy to see that the newlyweds have found their stride.

At first, it was difficult for Thais to settle into her new life in the U.S. after leaving her entire family back in Brazil. Things started off rocky with Thais and her now brother-in-law John who she quickly found out had no intention of moving out and giving her and Patrick the privacy she needed.

These days, however, it seems all is well between Thais and John, and with a baby on the way the model is stress-free and ready to meet her mini-me.

Thais Ramone stuns in a nude mini dress

Thais snapped a selfie in what looked like a hotel bathroom as she showed off her stylish outfit.

The 90 Day Fiance star wore a nude mini dress with a cowl neckline while adding an off-white oversized sweater to the ensemble.

Thais had her long hair parted in the middle and flowing down her shoulders as she snapped the fashionable selfie.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

She also posted another photo while out with Patrick and their dog Theo after they ran into some fans of the show who recognized the couple.

Thais and Patrick snap photos with 90 Day Fiance fan

The 90 Day Fiance couple snapped a photo with a young TV viewer who called them, “The most nicest couple.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais was clad in a nude crop top and matching leggings with a crossbody bag as she held little Theo. Patrick stood on the other side with the beaming young TLC fan in the middle as they snapped the picture.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.