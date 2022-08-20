90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone shows off baby bump, reveals how far along she is in her pregnancy

Thais bared her baby bump and revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone showed off her growing baby bump and revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy.

Season 9 newcomer Thais is expecting her first child with Patrick Mendes, as revealed during Part 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All.

Host Shaun Robinson revealed that, for the first time in 90 Day Fiance franchise history, two couples on the stage were expecting babies.

Those two couples were Kara Bass and her husband Guillermo Rojer as well as Thais and Patrick. At the time of filming, both Thais and Kara revealed they were 16 weeks into their pregnancies, both already in their second trimesters.

Shortly after the news of her pregnancy broke, Thais took to Instagram where she and Patrick shared a video of their excitement discovering they were expecting a baby. Soon after, Thais revealed that she and Patrick are expecting a baby girl this November.

Now, Thais is sharing even more with her 117,000 followers on Instagram, recently showing off her growing baby bump.

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais Ramone shows off growing baby bump, reveals how far along she is

Taking to her Stories, Thais answered questions from her fans. One curious follower wanted to know, “How far along are you now??”

To answer her fan’s question, Thais shared a blurry, sliding glass door-selfie, showcasing her bump. Thais stood outside for the snap, sporting a hot pink, skintight dress with a halter neck tie as she posed in front of the pool.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Although Thais’ face was hidden by her camera, her baby bump, growing curves, and long, lean legs were clearly visible. She answered her fan’s question, “6 months 🥰.”

Thais contemplated leaving Patrick behind to return to Brazil

Thais, a model, originally hailing from Brazil, met American-born Patrick while he was visiting his father in her home country. The two hit it off and soon, Thais was headed to America on a K-1 visa to live with Patrick.

The couple only had 90 days to decide whether they would tie the knot and start a life together in the U.S., or if Thais would return to her family and her former life in Brazil. The decision proved to be a tough one for Thais, who even lied to her father about why she was in the U.S. with Patrick.

Additionally, Thais’ father did not give her and Patrick his blessing to move forward with the wedding. Despite questioning tying the knot with Patrick and starting a new life with him in America, Thais went through with her decision as 90 Day Fiance viewers watched during Season 9, and it looks as though the pair is happy with the outcome.

Part two of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 21 at 8/7c on TLC.