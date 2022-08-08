90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone says she cried watching her wedding on TV

Thais got emotional watching back her wedding to Patrick Mendes on TV. Pic credit: TLC

Thais Ramone admitted that while watching her wedding to Patrick Mendes play out on 90 Day Fiance, she was brought to tears.

Brazilian beauty Thais joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season alongside her American-born husband, Patrick.

Thais moved to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, and with just 90 days to decide whether she wanted to marry Patrick or return to Brazil, she often oscillated between the two life-altering decisions.

The fact that Thais’ father didn’t grant them his blessing to wed added to her uncertainty, as well as Patrick’s. In fact, Thais initially lied to her father about the real reason she was in the U.S. with Patrick. However, Thais ultimately chose a life in the states with Patrick over her family in Brazil.

Although many 90 Day Fiance viewers doubted Thais and Patrick would ever make it to the altar, the couple put their differences aside and eventually walked down the aisle, becoming husband and wife.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Thais and Patrick’s beautiful, outdoor wedding ceremony during Sunday night’s episode, titled To Have and To Scold.

Thais Ramone brought to tears watching her and Patrick Mendes’ wedding

Ahead of the episode airing, Thais took to her Instagram Stories and let her followers know that she had already watched her wedding, and it had her feeling emotional.

Thais shared a teary-eyed Boomerang selfie that she captioned, “Watching the final episode and crying 😭,” adding, “Don’t miss tonight.”

Further reflecting on her and Patrick’s special day, Thais shared some more memories from her wedding day in her Stories. Thais shared a photo of herself in her gorgeous wedding gown on another slide and noted, “Just loved my dress. Couldn’t have chosen anything more like me ❤.”

Thais thanks 90 Day Fiance viewers for their support: ‘My heart overflows with gratitude’

Thais shared a photo of the DJ from the reception on another slide and wrote, “My heart overflows with gratitude for all messages. I want to leave my affection for each support so far ❤ 90 Day Fiance is over but I’m here with [you] guys everyday. love all!!”

Before walking down the aisle, Thais confessed that despite the obstacles she and Patrick faced, she wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“The last 90 days have been difficult for me,” she said during a confessional. “We’ve had communication problems, problems with my dad accepting the wedding, problems with [Patrick’s brother] John… many obstacles. But despite everything, I love Patrick and want to be with him.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.