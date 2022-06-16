90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone rocks skimpy white bikini and shares her diet tips

Thais Ramone wore a bikini and answered a 90 Day Fiance fan’s question about her diet and exercise regimen. Pic credit: TLC

Thais Ramone opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans on social media by answering different questions about her life. One of the topics Thais responded to had to do with her diet and fitness.

In her response, 23-year-old Thais talked about what she does to stay fit in terms of what she eats and how she looks the way she does.

Brazilian native Thais posted a picture of herself in a skimpy white bikini to show off her body as the background of her Instagram Story answer.

90 Day Fiance fans are watching Thais and her fiance Patrick Mendes on Season 9 and the couple have been facing a lot of backlash together and individually.

Thais Ramone talked about her diet and exercise routine while wearing a bikini

Thais did a Q&A with her followers on Instagram and was asked, “How do you stay so fit? What is your nutrition/beauty secrets?”

Thais responded by sharing a picture of herself in a white bikini and saying, “There are other similar questions so I will answer them here.”

She then described, “The key to everything is your diet daily. You don’t have to stop eating everything. But if you have a plan to lose weight, for example, you need to focus. But it’s not a chocolate for example that will change your result, what will bring you results is consistency!”

Thais continued, “In my case I eat small amounts (so I’m always feeding the amount my body needs to maintain my weight) and I do a little weight training.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She finished by saying, “The rest is just complementary. Massages sometimes, teas to help with fluid retention in the body, creams..).”

Thais answered 90 Day Fiance fans’ questions. Pic credit: @thais90day/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have criticized Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes

After the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day fans dug into Thais about her jealous insecurities about other women and Patrick’s reaction to it.

Patrick put down women that were at his house for a party in order to make Thais feel better about herself. In doing so, Thais was labeled as a mean girl and Patrick’s looks were criticized by the 90 Day audience.

Thais also rubbed viewers the wrong way after she complained about and criticized the huge new house that Patrick bought.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.