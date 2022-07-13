90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone responds after being called immature for lying to her father

Thais clapped back at a critic who called her “immature” for lying to her father about getting married. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone fired back at a 90 Day Fiance viewer who deemed her “immature” for not telling her father she planned to marry Patrick Mendes.

Newcomers Thais and her fiance Patrick joined the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside five other new couples.

Brazilian-born Thais and American-born Patrick met through a language-learning app, and it didn’t take long for sparks to fly between them. Soon after, Thais was headed to America on a K-1 visa as she and Patrick prepared to wed in just 90 days.

Thais has caught flak this season — from viewers and Patrick alike — for not informing her father that she came to the U.S. to marry Patrick.

Thais Ramone accused of being ‘immature’ for lying to her dad about marriage

Now, she’s defending herself after a critic called her decision “immature” for withholding such pertinent information from her dad.

Thais recently answered fans’ questions in her Instagram Stories. One question came from the critic: “Why didn’t you [tell] your father before? You’re beautiful and nice. Just immature.”

Thais shared her lengthy answer with her followers, explaining what she considers a misunderstanding on the viewer’s part.

Thais says 90 Day Fiance critic didn’t ‘get the story right’

“Immature because I don’t do the things the way that others want?” Thais fired back. “I’ll take this as you didn’t get the story right.”

The Brazilian model continued, “I already mentioned in the program one of the reasons. I didn’t come to the United States without my father knowing. I said and it’s recorded ‘I’m going there and if things don’t go well with Patrick I’ll come back.’ But I didn’t prefer to talk about marriage BEFORE, cause first, I didn’t want to upset him because he already thought it was crazy that I left work, college, my life, everything and came to [another] country for love.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

“And I also wanted to have my 90 days to know more about Patrick and make sure of the marriage without anyone interfering with our decision,” Thais added. “But as you can see there is a lot of interference already not just from him 😅”

“That’s why it’s a K1 visa. (90 days to figure out the marriage) Anyone who disagrees [needs] to study more about the visa.”

This isn’t the first time fans of the show have called out Thais over not telling her dad about her intentions. Earlier this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their concerns with Thais withholding such vital information from her father, fearing that it raised red flags about how she handles uncomfortable situations.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.