90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone puts ‘jealous’ woman on blast after rude comment

Thais Ramone recently got a new Tesla from her husband, Patrick Mendes, but not everyone is happy for her.

The 90 Day Fiance star had to put one jealous woman in her place after she made a rude comment about Thai’s life.

Thais arrived in the U.S on a K1 visa and married Patrick after dating for quite some time. The couple now lives a comfortable life thanks to Patrick, who bought them a new house and recently purchased an expensive ride for his pregnant wife.

Thais and Patrick are currently expecting their first child together– a baby girl who is set to make her appearance in the next few months.

The first-time parents held a baby shower back in August attended by their close family and friends, including castmates Jibri and Miona Bell.

The two couples have become quite close since they appeared on TV and have spent time together outside of the show. Interestingly, after Thais was surprised with her car, Miona also showed off her new Porsche on social media.

The Serbian native was able to purchase the vehicle thanks to the success of her business Miona Beauty. However, another thing that the two women have in common is that they are both getting hate after showing off their new ride.

Thais Ramone claps back at a ‘jealous’ woman

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star recently put one troll on blast by exposing the rude message on her Instagram Story.

The Brazilian native also had some words of her own for the woman who made quite the assumption about Thais and Patrick’s life.

After Thais posted a photo stylishly dressed in a green skirt and crop top while posting with her new Tesla, one critic had a lot to say.

“Gee, I think I want to be a foreigner, come to America on a K1 Visa and have my rich boyfriend buy me a new car and home🙄 🙄” wrote the commenter.

After sharing the screenshot Thais wrote, “Women please don’t be that kind of empty and jealous woman.”

Thais Ramone defends herself in recent clapback

The 90 Day Fiance star had a few more things to get off her chest after seeing the comment.

“I always conquered a lot of things in my life from a young age because I was NEVER envy or mean to people,” wrote Thais. “I’ve conquered a lot on my own but I never came here to tell everything I’ve done or haven’t been through in my life.”

She also made it clear that “Patrick is not rich. He is a very hardworking man. He works hard to have what he has and provide for our family.”

