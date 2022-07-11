90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone plays around in a tiny white bikini

Thais Ramone made a funny video while trying to be alluring in a tiny white bikini. Pic credit: TLC

Thais Ramone showed off her sexy and playful side to 90 Day Fiance fans as she joked about having trouble recording videos while strutting in a white bikini.

The 23-year-old Brazilian beauty has acknowledged several times on the show that she knows how good she looks. That confidence was apparent in her teasing bikini video taken in a beach setting.

Thais is on Season 9 alongside her partner, 32-year-old Patrick Mendes. Viewers have called Patrick out for feeding into Thais’ ego and insecurities by bashing other women to do so on several occasions.

Thais Ramone looked radiant in a white strappy bikini while being funny

Thais used her Instagram to share a video that she premised. “Me trying to record videos: (laughing/crying emojis).”

The video cut to Thais standing in the water as she appeared to be trying to settle on a pose for herself. She could be heard saying in Portuguese, “Already! Can I go?”

A voice, presumably Patrick’s, replied, “Yes!”

Thais was wearing an all-white bikini that had straps going around her stomach area.

Thais slowly tried to walk flirtatiously through the water in the sand but seemingly got her foot stuck and lost her balance.

She giggled before composing herself, and the video cut to her, beginning to walk again. This time, she lost her balance even more and almost toppled over. The video was edited to slow down during this part.

The next scene was of Thais trying to pose in the water, but her hair was flying all over her face. The video did a quick pause as Thais had an unflattering expression on her face while hair was whipping over her.

In the caption, Thais remarked, “When I try to be serious…(clown and sweating emojis).”

Thais Ramone will finally tell her father about getting married to Patrick Mendes

Thais let it slip to Patrick that she had not and did not intend to tell her father that she was getting married to him. However, she did not tell Patrick it was because her dad didn’t like him.

With pressure from Patrick, his brother John McManus, and her new friends, Thais agreed during the last episode to finally come clean to her dad.

It is still unclear if she will tell Patrick the real reason she was hiding the major news from both of them, but viewers will find out on the next episode.

