90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone opens up about her life in recent Q&A

90 Day Fiance Season 9 alum Thais Ramone opened up about her life during a recent Q&A with her fans.

Thais, a native of Brazil, met her husband Patrick Mendes when he traveled to her country to visit his father.

The two hit it off, and soon, Thais was in America on a K-1 visa. The couple faced plenty of turmoil in their relationship and despite some red flags and apprehension about a future together in the U.S., went through with getting married.

During 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All, Thais and Patrick revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Thais has gained an impressive following on social media since appearing on 90 Day Fiance. She has 163,000 followers on Instagram and is slowly building an audience on other social media platforms as well.

The Brazilian beauty often engages with her fans and, for the most part, is an open book when it comes to answering their questions.

Thais recently conducted a Q&A in her IG Stories and shared some information about herself with her followers.

90 Day Fiance alum Thais Ramone opens up about her life in Q&A

One question from a curious fan asked whether Thais has any brothers. Along with a photo of herself kneeling down to greet a dog, Thais revealed that she has “one sister and one brother.”

The questions from Thais’ fans were varied, with another asking her how tall she is. The model wasn’t sure of her height, telling her fans, “5’8″ I think.” Along with her answer, Thais shared a glamorous shot of herself donning a plunging bikini top paired with a matching, form-fitting skirt, showing off her incredible pre-pregnancy physique.

Patrick is one of the few 90 Day Fiance cast members who learned his spouse’s native language, in this case, Portuguese. Thais speaks some English but still struggles to speak and understand it at times, as 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from her and Patrick’s season.

When another fan asked Thais whether she and Patrick are “able to easily communicate with each other,” she noted that it’s not quite ideal. “Getting better,” she shared. “But not easily.”

Thais reveals her father’s reaction to her pregnancy news

Thais was deemed “immature” by 90 Day Fiance viewers for hiding the reason she came to America from her dad. Additionally, Thais’ father didn’t give his blessing to her and Patrick getting married. So it’s not a surprise that breaking the news of her pregnancy to her dad was a struggle.

Another one of Thais’ followers asked, “We didn’t see your fathers reaction about your pregnancy. Was he surprised?”

Thais revealed that her dad was, in fact, shocked and shared, “Omg veeeeeery. Do you think it took me too long to tell him?”

Thais and Patrick are expecting a daughter who is due to arrive this November.

