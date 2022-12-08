90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone models skimpy black bikini at the beach in throwback photo

Thais Ramone shares a throwback bikini photo. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone gave birth to her daughter, Aleesi a few weeks ago, but the new mom is already missing her pregnant belly.

The 90 Day Fiance star made the confession in a throwback post, clad in a black bikini while she was still pregnant.

Thais shared the image on social media, and it showed her heavily pregnant but still looking like a true model.

She was wearing a triangle bikini top tied in a criss-cross style at the front and matching bikini bottoms from her own company.

Thais was at the beach when the photo was taken, and she was lounging on the sand showcasing her long legs, with one hand on her pregnant belly.

The stunning blue sky was the perfect backdrop for Thais’ stunning photo, and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses while looking into the distance.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone is missing her pregnant belly

Thais had her long black hair styled straight and flowing down her back in the image posted on her Instagram Story.

The first-time mom, who gave birth to her daughter in November, noted in the post that she misses being pregnant.

During the nostalgic moment, Thais noted, “miss by belly 🥺.”

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared on Instagram that the skimpy black bikini was courtesy of her swimsuit brand.

She tagged her company’s Instagram page in the post and told her followers, “wearing my black bikini.”

Thais Ramone promotes her bikini line

Thais has used her 90 Day Fiance fame and parlayed it into creating a company of her own, Thais Ramone Brazilian Swimwear.

As evidenced by the name, the pieces are created in Thai’s home country of Brazil and are all handmade.

Given her modeling background, it’s not surprising that Thais is the face of the brand and uses her growing social media platform to promote the stunning pieces.

So far, there are only a few bikinis for sale on the website, the black bikini set she wore in the throwback photo being one of them.

There’s also the strappy white bikini as seen in the advertisement for the company.

Back in October, Thais opened up about her decision to start a bikini line in a promo for her website launch, and she credited the TLC show with giving her the platform to pursue her dream.

“2 years ago I had this dream, to bring something made and coming directly from Brazil, but I knew it was going to be very difficult to start from scratch,” she wrote. “Thanks to the incredible opportunity that 90 day fiance gave me. I made it happen the way I wanted and all prepared by myself.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.