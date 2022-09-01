90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone models her baby bump in a corset-style mini dress and heels

Thais Ramone wears a nude mini dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is turning heads with her stunning pregnancy style as she continues to show off her growing baby bump.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently wore a nude dress and high heels and she showed off her model strut in the fashionable attire–proving that she has no intention of sacrificing style just because she’s pregnant.

Thais shared the exciting news on the Tell All a few weeks ago that she and husband Patrick Mendes were expecting their first child together. The pair later revealed that they were having a baby girl and Thais has been wearing a lot of pink in honor of her little one.

The couple also had a lovely baby shower for Baby Mendes several days ago, with the space decked out in pink and gold. The pregnant TLC star opted for an orange dress with side cutouts and double slits in the front showing off her pregnancy glow in the brightly colored floor-length outfit.

Thais’ castmate turned close friend Miona Bell also showed up to support the couple during the celebration and interestingly she had the same thought as Thais.

Miona also wore a floor-length dress with side cutouts as they posed for photos together. However, Thais turned heads again in her latest outfit–a nude-colored dress in a popular corset style which she wore with high heels.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone turns heads in mini dress and heels

The 90 Day Fiance star has been getting a lot of questions from her Instagram followers after she wore the fashionable outfit.

In the video, the expectant mama wore an off-shoulder dress that cradled her baby bump and the short style showed off her legs. The nude-colored outfit featured sheer billowy sleeves and a sheer midsection.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Thais paired the dress with clear pointy-toed pumps and a black handbag as she strutted towards the camera in the short clip. She had her long black hair flowing down her back and added tiny gold hoops and a delicate gold necklace.

To complete the ensemble, she accentuated her dark brows and eyes and added light pink lipstick for the night out.

Thais Ramone wears a budget-friendly dress for a night out

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star didn’t reveal where she was all dressed up to go, but we’re guessing she had a hot date with her husband Patrick Mendes.

What people wanted to know anyway, was where the Brazilian native got the cute outfit and she shared those details in the post.

“You guys asked for more details about the outfit 💗” wrote Thais in her caption as she tagged the source @sheinofficial. She also shared the code for the budget-friendly dress which sells for only 34 dollars on the website.

Thais also posted a discount code with her followers which will knock a few more dollars off the already inexpensive item.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.