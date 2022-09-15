90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone is giving away her green Tell All dress to one lucky follower

Thais Ramone is giving away her Tell All dress. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone recently donned her body-hugging green Tell All dress for the last time as soon it will belong to someone else.

The 90 Day Fiance star is planning to gift the stylish outfit to one lucky winner, and she just announced the giveaway and the associated rules on social media.

The Brazilian native is also giving away a box filled with hair products, and the contest is open to anyone worldwide.

Thais shared a photo of herself wearing the green dress — a color she wears quite often.

A few days ago, she also wore a green mini skirt and a white crop top while posing with her new black Tesla bought by her husband, Patrick Mendes.

Thais celebrated the expensive gift by going out to a fancy dinner with Patrick in her new ride, but now she’s the one who has a gift for one lucky Instagram user.

Thais Ramone wears her green Tell All dress for the last time

The 90 Day Fiance star recently donned the fitted green outfit from her first Tell All appearance, where she confirmed her pregnancy.

She showed off her growing baby bump in the sleeveless outfit styled with clear pumps with embellished details. Thais wore her long black hair parted in the middle in a sleek style down her back.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The pregnant mama added small gold hoops and smiled big for the photo showing off her natural glam makeup with thick brows and glossy lips.

Thais Ramone is giving her Tell All dress to a lucky winner

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star often gets complimented on her style and now she’s giving her followers a chance to win her outfit.

Thais shared photos on Instagram in the dress as she posed outside with the box of goodies included in the giveaway.

“Hey loves GIVE WAY for you!!! I will ship anywhere in the world!” she noted in the caption.

“Giving away of the green dress that I wore on the show “TELL ALL” and a box with some products from Brazil that I use in my hair! I will write all the steps on how to use the products for hair,” she continued.

Thais explained that to enter the contest, her followers must like the post and tag their friends. She also linked her new business page, @bythaisramoniee, which will be launching very soon, and noted that contestants must also follow that page to have a chance of winning the prizes.

The TLC star noted that the lucky winner of the green dress and box full of hair products will be announced on Monday, September 19.

“good luck I love you all 💗” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.