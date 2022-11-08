90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone in orange crop top needs help with her baby’s first outfit

Thais Ramone wore a crop top and a matching skirt. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone is ready to welcome her baby girl into the world, and at nine months pregnant, it could happen any day now.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star needs some help picking out the first outfit that Baby Mendes will wear after she makes her debut.

Thais recently took to social media to get advice from her followers as she showed off the variety of options she has picked out.

She was clad in a stylish orange outfit as she recorded a mirror selfie while rubbing her growing belly in the post.

The Brazilian native donned a strapless orange crop top and a matching midi skirt with a diagonal thigh-high slit.

Her long hair was hanging down her shoulders in a sleek style, but after briefly showing off her outfit, the expectant mom got down to business.

Thais Ramone in an orange outfit needs help with her baby’s outfit

The 90 Day Fiance star didn’t linger too long on her orange crop top set, as the video wasn’t really about her.

Thais posted the outfits she had already picked for her baby girl but needed help choosing the best one.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Help choose baby girls first outfit 👧🏼🤰🏽🌸,” she captioned the post.

The first option Thais laid out was a white onesie with a tiny brown bear on the front and little bear graphics at the feet. The second style was a pink onesie with little bow buttons and white lace around the neck.

Thais shared several other pink outfits, and the results were unanimous after showing all the choices.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell picks an outfit for Baby Mendes

The 90 Day Fiance star got a lot of feedback on her post after asking her Instagram followers for help.

Thais’ former castmate turned BFF Miona Bell gave her opinion on the post and picked outfit number three as her favorite in the bunch, and she wasn’t alone.

Several other Instagram users also declared the pink onesie, which featured a thick collar with beige trim and front pockets, as the winner.

“Omg all outfits are so cute 🥺🥺🥺 but I have to go with number 3! Love you guys 💕,” said Miona.

“Number 3! Can I say! Whose frilly onesies are SO cute!!!!!! Where were they 5 years ago for my babes 😂❤️,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

One person wrote, “Definitely number three, so precious. But lose the rattle, she’s not gonna need that for a while😊.”

Another commenter added, “I love them all but I would say outfit #3. Thais I have to say that you’re absolutely beautiful and glowing!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.