90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone goes blonde, feels like a Kardashian

Thais debuted her new platinum hair color, and her fans reacted. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone tried a daring new hair color that made her feel “like a Kardashian.”

Brazilian beauty Thais joined Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her American fiance, Patrick Mendes.

So far this season, viewers have watched the couple argue incessantly as Thais struggles to decide whether she wants to stay in the U.S. and marry Patrick or heed her father’s advice and return to Brazil.

Thais’ appearance on the hit TLC series has gained her a lot of popularity on social media, where she has amassed over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Thais uses the social media platform to share snippets of her everyday life with Patrick, commemorate special moments and share plenty of modeling and bikini snaps.

Over the weekend, Thais took to Instagram to share a post in which she debuted a new platinum blonde hair color.

Thais Ramone asks 90 Day Fiance fans not to ‘hate’ her blonde Kardashian look

“I’m blonde!!!” she captioned the share. “What you guys think?🫢 don’t be hater because i look like Kardashian 🤣🤣”

Thais looked ravishing in the photo, her flawless makeup and ample cleavage competing for attention amid her new lighter hair shade.

The Brazilian model didn’t reveal whether she fully committed and bleached her hair blonde, used a filter, or was wearing a wig, but her followers were curious and took to the comments to weigh in on her new look.

90 Day Fiance cast reacts to Thais’ new platinum blonde hair

One of Thais’ Season 9 castmates and friend, Miona Bell, loved the look and wrote, “It would look amazing too🥰❤️,” prompting Thais to show her gratitude with her reply, which read, “thanks my beautiful 🤍”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Shaeeda Sween, another one of Thais’ 90 Day Fiance castmates, also showed her support in her comment: “I love it! You can rock anything 😍.”

However, her fiance, Patrick Mendes, wasn’t loving Thais’ new hair color and showed his feelings with three unamused-face emojis.

Thais is still trying to decide whether she wants to stay in the U.S. and build a life with Patrick or not, and 90 Day Fiance critics have accused her of using Patrick for a green card. However, Thais vehemently denied the accusations and clapped back.

“You need to stop this,” Thais told one critic who asked whether she was using Patrick for a green card. “Why [do] people just want a green card? Have you seen that there are several ways to get a green card besides getting married? Even easier ways.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.