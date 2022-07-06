90 Day Fiance: Thais explains why she and Patrick were left out of six episodes and slams haters

Thais explained why she and Patrick didn’t appear on six episodes of 90 Day Fiance this season. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone explained to 90 Day Fiance viewers why she and Patrick Mendes were cut from six episodes and slammed her haters in the process.

Thais and Patrick comprise one of six new couples who joined Season 9 of the flagship series.

Former weightlifter Patrick met his fiancee, Thais, a native of Brazil, when he needed help learning Portuguese, which is Thais’ native language. So when Thais swiped right on a teaching app, the two connected and fell in love.

Viewers might have noticed that not every couple is featured in every episode this season. Recently, Thais took to her Instagram Stories to answer some questions from her followers and address their concerns.

Thais Ramone explains why she and Patrick Mendes aren’t in every episode of 90 Day Fiance

In a question box she titled, “Let’s talk 😎,” Thais received questions from her fans. One of the first asked, “Are you in every episode? Because I didn’t see 🤔”

Thais answered, “No!! I think me and Patrick were out of 6 episodes,” before explaining, “We didn’t have enough time to record for all episodes.”

A second question from a fan came in, this time asking Thais how she deals with haters.

Thais doesn’t have time for haters on social media

The 25-year-old Brazilian beauty didn’t mince words and told her fans that she simply doesn’t put up with them: “Haters just block!”

She continued, “In the beginning there was more but now there are more nice messages, people who identify with the story, etc. But in direct, Instagram filter bad things and then we just block and delete.”

Thais added that she won’t even translate messages from haters and instead instantly deletes them without reading them. She then reminded her followers to be polite and watchful of what they say on social media.

“Don’t even need to read. And comments if I see I just delete it! I don’t even translate lol. Who wants to stalk here has to be very polite! This is not the place to speak your mind 🤷🏽‍♀️,” she added.

So far this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Thais and Patrick struggle with their living conditions, as they’re sharing a home with Patrick’s brother John and disagree on finances. Patrick also came clean to Thais, admitting to infidelity; although he viewed it as “just kissing,” Thais felt it was still considered cheating. Only time will tell if Thais and Patrick have what it takes to make their relationship last and if they’ll make it to the altar before Thais’ 90 days expire.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.