90 Day Fiance: Thais claps back after being asked if she’s with Patrick for a green card

Thais Ramone had a stern message for a 90 Day Fiance viewer who insinuated that she’s with Patrick Mendes only for her green card.

This season, Brazilian-born Thais and her American fiance Patrick joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance. Like most couples in the franchise, viewers have watched them face their fair share of ups and downs while adjusting to life together in the U.S.

The most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance showed Thais finally telling her father that the reason she came to America was that she and Patrick were getting married.

Thais respected her father’s opinions and began to question whether she really wanted to stay in America and walk down the aisle with Patrick.

Following the episode, Thais took to Instagram, where she answered some fan questions in her Stories in a Q&A she called “I’ll answer some 🥰”

Thais’ actions clearly had one 90 Day Fiance viewer questioning her intentions. The follower penned their question to Thais, which read, “Are you truly in love with Patrick [or] you just want a green card [?]”

Thais Ramone claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic who accused her of using Patrick Mendes for a green card

The critic’s question didn’t sit well with Thais, who clapped back in her response.

“You need to stop this,” Thais told her critic. “Why people just want a green card? Have you seen that there are several ways to get a green card besides getting married? Even easier ways,” Thais added.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais shoots down haters while awaiting her K-1 visa

Thais is currently awaiting her green card this season on 90 Day Fiance, as she came to America on a K-1 non-immigrant visa for fiancees. According to the DHS, Thais is correct in that there are several ways an immigrant can become a U.S. citizen.

One can become a permanent resident through sponsorship by a family member or U.S. employer if one has refugee or asylee status or through individual filing.

Since appearing on 90 Day Fiance this season, Thais has gained a healthy following on Instagram, where she’s amassed 39.9K followers. She’s used the social media platform to connect with her fans and critics.

Thais pointed out that since the season has played out, she’s gotten increasingly more negative D.M.s from critics. Recently, Thais conducted another Q&A and talked about how she deals with haters.

She explained to her followers the simple way she handles her critics’ disparaging messages and comments: “Haters just block!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.