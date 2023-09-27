90 Day Fiance Tell All tickets — Here’s everything we know about joining the live audience

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days brought a new dynamic to the post-season Tell All.

Following weeks of watching this season’s couples’ storylines unfold, viewers were treated to Part 1 of the Tell All on Sunday, September 24.

Host Shaun Robinson joined the cast on stage to get the dirt on everything we watched this season, as well as some juicy gossip off camera, like which couples are still together, which ones have split, and who might be lying about a pregnancy (ahem, we’re talking to you, Violet).

This Season’s Tell All was much different than viewers are used to, however.

Unlike Tell Alls of the past, a live studio audience was advertised as a selling point this season, and viewers were excited.

But after watching Part 1, they’re feeling let down because the audience merely watched and didn’t engage in any type of Q&A as we had hoped.

Despite the letdown, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are talking online about the possibility of snagging some front-row seats for future Tell Alls, assuming they’ll also have a studio audience.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers want to know if they can purchase tickets for future Tell Alls

On Reddit, some 90 Day Fiance fans discussed the Tell All’s new format and expressed curiosity about how to purchase tickets themselves to join the audience.

“I was trying to find out how to get tix too in the future so if anyone finds anything, please let me know!” wrote one 90 Day Fiance viewer, adding that, unfortunately, “There’s absolutely nothing out there about this.”

Another wrote, “I want to know too! I live in NYC and they film at a studio near my apartment so would love to find out how to get tickets for future tapings.”

Noting they could “barely find any information,” another Redditor commented they were also following the post in the hopes of getting their hands on some tickets.

Over on Twitter, 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their doubts about the studio audience. Many of them were angered that despite all the hype leading up to seeing a live audience interact with the cast, they were only given glimpses of the audience members’ reactions to the drama.

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t impressed with the first-ever live studio audience

In fact, some even suspect that the audience was just a “test” and that it may not have even been live.

“I’m making myself think they wanted a test an audience before inviting us,” tweeted one such viewer.

Another noted that their “goal in life” was to be in the audience of a 90 Day Fiance Tell All. One tagged TLC and asked how they can join the studio audience for the next 90 Day Fiance Tell All.

Hey @tlc, how do I get to be in the studio audience for the next #90DayFianceTellAll? #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days pic.twitter.com/VEylZrbNNU — 80s Music Muse (@dancingvalentin) September 25, 2023

Along with a screenshot of Tyray Mollett looking discouraged during his segment, another viewer joked, “Me pouting because I’m not apart of the live studio audience.”

Me pouting because I’m not apart of the live studio audience #90DayFiance#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayfiancetellall pic.twitter.com/mu7KDXiJso — On Sundays we watch 90 Day Fiance (@dontcallmegnger) September 25, 2023

Others sounded off, complaining about the hype over the live audience, only to be let down.

Some complained about how quiet the audience was and requested a more interactive crowd like those on Maury Povich and Jerry Springer’s former talk shows.

Was the live audience told not to make noise? They're extremely quiet. We need the audience from Maury & Jerry Springer shows #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/ZOaKitE2JI — Phenomenal Trini 🇹🇹 (@MzSexyTrini) September 25, 2023

Another viewer accused TLC of “begging” the audience members to “come in off the street” due to their lack of interaction with the cast.

Why are they showing the audience? Are they going to be allowed to ask real raw questions? Looks like they begged most of them to come in off the street. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/dVuglTnNt1 — Thomas Finley FBA🇺🇸 (@Fins_Tavern) September 25, 2023

One viewer wasn’t “digging” the live audience and requested TLC go back to a closed set after watching how useless the audience was.

Yeah…I’m not digging the live audience at the #tellall and all the cutaways to the audience reactions… go back to a closed set @TLC #90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/VbysT7TOz7 — m pappa (@soxfanmimi) September 25, 2023

With all of the chatter surrounding the audience, we reached out to Sharp Entertainment to see how fans of the franchise could purchase tickets in the future.

We haven’t heard anything back, but we’ll certainly be keeping our eyes open for any information in the meantime and crossing our fingers that during Part 2, the audience participates in a Q&A with the cast.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fianc: Before the 90 Days Season 6 Tell All airs on Sunday, October 1, on TLC and Discovery+.