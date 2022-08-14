90 Day Fiance Tell All spoilers: Bilal Hazziez in the hot seat and Jibri Bell wants to fight a cast member

Jibri and Bilal made impactful appearances during part one of the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

The first half of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs tonight, and as promised, there is plenty of drama to unpack.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to seven couples. One returning couple, Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, joined six new diverse couples: Guillermo Rojer and Kara Bass, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yve Arellano, Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Jibri and Miona Bell, and Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes.

The Tell All is always jam-packed with drama, as Shaun Robinson asks the hard-hitting questions that 90 Day Fiance viewers want answered and a lot of times, the cast complies.

In a preview clip of tonight’s first episode of the Tell All (as seen below), that was the case, as it shows that two castmates, Jibri Bell and Bilal Hazziez, find themselves in the middle of some drama.

“I’m excited for the Tell All – the Tell All’s not ready for me,” Jibri says during the opening clip as he arrives in New York City to film.

In the next scene, Bilal says that Shaeeda often accuses him of “lecturing” her and the Caribbean beauty finds support from her castmates.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All promises plenty of drama

“Bilal, you sound like a professor sometimes,” Miona chimes in, with Shaeeda showing her appreciation for her comment by pointing at her castmate and nodding her head with a smug expression.

Next, Jibri threatens to fight his castmate, Biniyam, who is working on becoming a successful MMA fighter now that he’s living in the U.S. with Ariela.

“I’ll fight you. I got $100,000, we’ll fight,” Jibri says as he turns around to face Bini and Ari before Ariela says, “Don’t do this!”

Next in the clip, Kobe, a former underwear model, shows off his personalized pair of tighty-whities, complete with Emily’s face printed all over them along with red hearts and the words “I love you.”

The clip ends with Shaun Robinson dropping a bombshell: “We have a first here. Two folks are pregnant.”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance viewers weighed in, and the consensus was that most of them were bored by Season 9.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to the Tell All preview

“I can’t believe how toxic these relationships are lol … Not that it ever stops me from watching,” commented one 90 Day Fiance viewer.

Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “They literally ALL hate their partners. Can’t wait to see them try to give each other advice and talk s**t.”

“Best part of this season for sure because it’s finally almost over,” penned a 90 Day Fiance viewer who was clearly not impressed this season.

Another agreed, commenting, “The worst season EVER!”

Be sure to tune in tonight to find out which two couples are expecting babies, whether Biniyam accepts Jibri’s offer to fight, and if Bilal is able to hold his ground against the rest of the cast.

Part one of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All airs on Sunday, August 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.