90 Day Fiance Tell All spoiler: Shaun Robinson reveals two couples are expecting

During part one of the 90 Day Fiance Season 9 Tell All, host Shaun Robinson reveals that, for the first time in franchise history, two of the couples on stage are expecting.

90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All will premiere this weekend and it looks as though Shaun is going to lay some rumors to rest.

Since Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premiered, there have been rumblings about some of the cast members who were expecting or had already welcomed more babies.

One such couple was Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, who found out they were expecting their second child this season during a trip to their local pharmacy. There had been rumors that Kobe and Emily were spotted with their daughter during filming for the Tell All, and that’s since been confirmed by Emily herself.

However, there are reportedly two other couples who appeared on the Tell All as expectant parents.

According to a report from E! News, Shaun drops a bombshell when she announces that two of the couples on stage are soon-to-be parents.

Shaun Robinson reveals two expectant couples during 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All

“We have a first here on 90 Day. Two folks are pregnant. I want you to raise your hand if it is you,” Shaun teased.

Seven couples joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance this season. Emily and Kobe are among those who can be counted out, as Emily confirmed that she and Kobe are not expecting baby number three.

Emily and Kobe’s castmate, Jibri Bell, pointed at Emily and curiously asked, “Baby number three?”

“It’s not me, it’s not us,” Emily answered with a laugh.

Which two couples could be expecting a child?

That means one of six possible couples could be expecting. Among the couples are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre – who had their own false alarm/pregnancy scare this season – Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, Jibri and Miona Bell, and Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed.

There have been whisperings among 90 Day Fiance viewers that Kara and Guillermo are expecting a baby. An Instagram account called @fraudedmedia shared a post in June that implied Kara and Guillermo will become parents soon, noting, “Too bad we didn’t get pictures of Kara from the front.”

“We have seven couples with us today. Everyone here had the same goal in mind: find their one true love,” Shaun says in the excerpt. “Everyone here hopes they have accomplished that goal.”

“While some are now on the road to lifelong happiness, others discovered some red flags about their significant others that put their relationships to the test,” Shaun added.

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to find out which two couples will soon become parents.

