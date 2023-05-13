90 Day Fiance Tell All: Debbie questions if Oussama is ‘smoking something’ as they confirm their breakup

In Part 1 of Sunday’s Tell All for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Oussama and Debbie confirm that they’ve split and share their true feelings towards each other.

Debbie and Oussama were among the most unlikely couples in the 90 Day Fiance franchise history.

A 43-year age gap between them was enough to have 90 Day Fiance viewers scratching their heads. Add in an eccentric, wisecracking American and a Moroccan man with ulterior motives, and viewers were in for a wild ride this season.

Debbie packed up her life in the U.S., thinking she was going to live out her final years in Morocco — that was until Oussama pulled a bait-and-switch and revealed that his true intentions were to move to the U.S. to get a green card and make money selling his art.

Debbie put her foot down and immediately took action, telling Oussama that things were over between them and earning herself the title of the smartest woman in 90 Day Fiance franchise history in the process.

Sunday’s episode will expose Oussama’s fraudulent ways even further, as a preview clip shows him telling host Shaun Robinson (Oussama filmed virtually from Morocco) that he and Debbie broke up because Debbie told him that she would “move to Morocco forever,” which he says they never planned to do.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoiler: Oussama admits he truly loved Debbie

Debbie speaks up and says, “I don’t know if he’s been smoking something or what’s going on,” clearly disagreeing with Oussama’s statement and getting a laugh out of her castmates.

When Debbie tells Oussama that he “blew it all,” he admits, “Yeah, because I’m honest. You want me to lie to you? I can’t.”

Next, Shaun presses Oussama and asks whether he was ever really in love with Debbie throughout their years-long relationship.

Oussama — sticking true to the claim that, like George Washington, he cannot tell a lie — replies, “Yeah, I loved her.”

“But now, I don’t love her,” he adds.

Debbie looks unaffected by Oussama’s statement as she smirks and continues to fan herself with her handheld feather fan.

“He doesn’t know what love means,” Debbie apathetically offers. “He just doesn’t know.

Will Debbie’s son Julian face off with Oussama on stage at the Tell All?

Meanwhile, Debbie’s son, Julian, is backstage, calling out Oussama for continually telling lies.

Things should get interesting once Julian joins Debbie on stage. As Monsters and Critics reported, Julian, a police officer in Georgia, made it clear on Instagram that he was ready to take matters into his own hands concerning Oussama’s treatment of his mother.

Along with a photo of his passport, Julian wrote in his post, “I am done playing, I got my passport if I got to go over there and get my mom, I am going place my size 12 boot in [Oussama’s] rear end!”

Not only would a face-off between Oussama and Julian make for great reality TV, but 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers would be cheering on such a confrontation.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.