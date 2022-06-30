90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers nervous as wife Hazel gets behind the wheel

Tarik Myers’ nervousness was on display as his 90 Day Fiance wife Hazel Cagalitan got behind the wheel. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple, Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan, or “Tarzel” as they like to go by, shared a milestone moment with fans on social media.

Tarik posted a video on Instagram where his nervousness was explicitly expressed over Hazel getting behind the wheel for the first time.

Although Tarik and Hazel have a checkered history of a messy and accusatory relationship, none of that drama was present in the video where they shared the special moment together.

Tarik Myers was nervous about Hazel Cagalitan taking the wheel

Tarik used his Instagram page to share a black and white video of himself and Hazel sitting in a car together with Hazel behind the wheel.

The video started as Hazel looked at Tarik and said, “Today is learning 101,” as she smiled and laughed.

Tarik put his hands in a prayer pose as Hazel put her arm around him to comfort him.

The video then cut to Tarik wide-eyed as Hazel began to try and start figuring where things were but broke out into laughter.

As they took off, Tarik directed her to slowly press on the brake but she stepped on it hard and they both jerked forward and backward. Hazel laughed as Tarik said, “That was almost slowly.”

Tarik started to look more comfortable as he encouraged Hazel on the proper way to brake. They started crusing as he told her to maintain the speed and then take her foot off the accelerator.

As the car came to a stop, the video became colored and Tarik said, “There you go,” as Hazel looked at the camera and raised her eyebrows playfully.

The caption over the video read, “When your Filipina wife has never driven a car because Jeepney fare in the Philippines is 20 U.S. cents.”

In the caption of the post, Tarik wrote, “And just when I thought I had no fear…THIS happens.”

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan are trying to bring Hazel’s son to America

During their segment on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, Hazel and Tarik talked about their struggle trying to bring Hazel’s young son, Harry, over to America from the Philippines.

Hazel had said that her son’s father was originally on board with the idea but had since rejected the plan.

Hazel and Tarik met with Tarik’s friend Angela who was a lawyer and notary to have her look over their legal paperwork and get the process going to bring Harry over.

