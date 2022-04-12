90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro talks issues with ‘self-esteem’ and confidence before and after being on TV

Tania Maduro made 90 Day Fiance fans aware that she has had issues with self-esteem and confidence before and after being on TV. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro wanted to make viewers aware that she struggled with insecurities before joining the show and continues to struggle with them now.

She recently opened up about the self-esteem and confidence issues she’s had before and after being on TV.

In an Instagram post, Tania said that just because she is on TV does not mean that she doesn’t struggle with insecurities.

Tania and her estranged husband Syngin Colchester came under heavy scrutiny for their dysfunctional relationship and ultimate breakup, which played out for 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Tania has often been attacked on social media for her personality, attitude, and actions in her relationship with Syngin.

Tania Maduro opened up about her ‘self-esteem’ and confidence issues

Tania has been known to be a vocal and opinionated person within the 90 Day Fiance franchise who can come off as self-assured. However, she made it clear in a recent post that she struggled with insecurities.

In her Instagram story post, Tania wrote, “Was talking with a friend the other day and something that I’m self conscious about got brought up and I let them know that I struggle with self-esteem. Their response was ‘You’re on TV.'”

Tania continued, “And in that moment it really hit me that even people that get to know me still can easily forget that I’m human with human feelings and issues. And somehow conflate that since I’m on TV I’m beyond insecurities.”

Tania had a message about her insecurities that she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro has been a part of many 90 Day Fiance spinoffs

Since Tania and Syngin appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, they have become major staples of the franchise both together and now individually.

After their original run on 90 Day Fiance, they were cast onto Season 5 of Happily Ever After?. They have also been featured on 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day: Foody Call, 90 Day Fiance: Love Games, and 90 Day Bares All.

Most recently, Syngin was featured on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life where his breakup with Tania was highlighted before his foray into dating.

Tania was spotted filming in Aruba for Season 3 of The Single Life, so 90 Day fans can look forward to that.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.