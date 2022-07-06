90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro spills out of her workout top in nature photo

Tania Maduro was spilling out of her workout top in a recent nature picture she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Tania Maduro teased 90 Day Fiance fans in a recent nature selfie she took where she was bursting out of her workout top and bra.

The 31-year-old Connecticut native has been living her best life since breaking up with her now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester on Season 2 of The Single Life.

Tania has loved to show herself confidently partying in cool locations in bikinis with her friends. Her confidence was highlighted in her recent Instagram Story post, where she showed off her happiness in nature.

90 Day Fiance fans have continued to see Tania within the 90 Day franchise after her and Syngin’s original appearance on Season 7 of the flagship series.

She has appeared on Happily Ever After?, Foody Call, 90 Day Bares All, 90 Day Diaries, and is rumored to be a cast member on Season 3 of The Single Life.

Tania Maduro was spilling out of her top in a selfie she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans

Tania appeared fresh-faced and smiling in a selfie she shared through her Instagram stories.

In the photo, Tania was posing in front of a creek or a pond that had heavy nature surrounding it.

She wore her hair in a half ponytail on the top of her head and a spaghetti strap top with a visible bra underneath.

Tania looked like she was bursting out of the sports top combination that was bright blue against bright pink.

Tania Maduro likes to share throwback photos with 90 Day Fiance fans

When Tania is not sharing flirtatious selfies with 90 Day Fiance fans, she often posts throwback photos.

On one such occasion, she treated her followers to all her high school yearbook photos that were on display on a mantle.

Tania’s fans could see her progression as she aged through elementary, middle, and on through high school.

In the past, she shared a high school throwback of her and her sister, where she looked pretty similar to how she looks now.

Tania is active on Instagram, and when she is not posting selfies or throwbacks, she frequently advocates for different social justice platforms.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.