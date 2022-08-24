90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro shows legs in jeans shorts for sweat lodge adventure

Tania Maduro shared details about her sweat lodge experience with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro gave fans a glimpse into her active life with a surprising reveal about her connection to sweat lodges.

Tania shared a snapped picture of herself fitted in camping gear while wearing shorts that showed off her legs. Tania had a beaming smile in the nighttime picture and her outdoorsy outfit was complete with a headlamp.

In the caption of her post, Tania explained that she was going to a sweat lodge with her mom and that while the practice was something new to her, it was not new to her family.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Tania on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance where she married her now-estranged South African husband, Syngin Colchester.

The pair became franchise staples, appearing on Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, Foody Call, and 90 Day Diaries. Now that Tania and Syngin are no longer together, they both have a hand in the spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

Since Tania’s breakup from Syngin, she has been striving to live her best life and show off her dynamic lifestyle.

Tania Maduro is leggy for a sweat lodge adventure shared with 90 Day Fiance fans

Tania used her Instagram platform to share an experience she had at a sweat lodge that included her mother, Missy.

90 Day Fiance viewers have heard from Missy on several occasions throughout the franchise and know her to have a strong personality. A shot of Missy in outdoor wear was the focus of Tania’s second photo in the post.

In any case, the photo Tania shared of herself complimented her legs and showed off her outdoor prowess.

In the caption, Tania explained more about the sweat lodge adventure, remarking, “Went to my first ever sweat lodge with my mom. Doing something like this with my mom means more than I could ever express. Even though this is my first sweat lodge, my mom has done them when she used to live in Venezuela. My family is not new to this, we’re true to this!”

Tania Maduro will be on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Although Tania appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life where her breakup from Syngin and the beginning of his bachelor life was detailed, she was not a main cast member.

This time around, she will be as she tries to date while spending time in Aruba.

Joining Tania will be returning castmates Natalie Mordovtseva and Debbie Johnson and newcomers Caesar Mack, Veronica Rodriguez, and Tiffany Franco.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.