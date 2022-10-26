90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro regrets not showing up more for Syngin Colchester during their marriage

Tania Maduro reflects on her marriage to Syngin Colchester. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro is getting honest about the demise of her marriage to Syngin Colchester, and in a new video, she took some responsibility for their split.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star has been opening up about her life on YouTube and confessed to things she could have done differently.

Tania said she wished she had learned to embrace her estranged husband’s inner child while they were still together.

However, the 31-year-old explained that, at the time, she was too frustrated to provide Syngin with the support he needed.

Tania noted, “Looking back at that time, I do feel bad because I do feel like that was part of Syngin’s inner child looking for love and affection, and the part of me that knows he needs healing wishes I would’ve showed up better for him at that time.”

The confession garnered comments online, with some people defending the South African native while many sided with Tania and bashed Syngin for his immature behavior.

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro admits to some regrets

The 90 Day: The Single Life star got honest about her marriage to Syngin in the snippet posted on Instagram and explained why she couldn’t support him then.

Tania, who sported bright red lips and her naturally curly hair in the video, admitted, “At that time, I was just someone who was trying to build a future life with an adult, and I was super frustrated.”

She continued, “And so that love and that affection and that sympathy, it didn’t show through. And I do sometimes wish I could’ve shown him more and shown up for his inner child.”

Tania Maduro gets support from 90 Day Fiance viewers

The 90 Day: The Single Life star got support from viewers who watched her marriage play out on TV over the years, and many sided with her.

“That wasn’t your duty, you were his wife not his mother/healer. He just wasn’t mature enough for marriage,” said one commenter. “You did nothing wrong in your role as a wife, on the contrary he did not participate in his role as husband to you.”

“Honestly…I worry a lot about Syngin. I feel like his lifestyle goes well beyond being free spirited and a party boy. I like him…..I just don’t get him,” said someone else.

One critic noted, “Please do not apologize! He was not ready to get married, he did not want responsibility. You were supportive and loving to him the entire time. I can’t say the same for him.”

“Just wish him well and sending love and continue with your life. He needs to find help and he will when he is ready. Everyone has their own path and lessons to learn,” advised someone else.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.