90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro puts hater who called her ‘ugly’ on blast

Tania Maduro slammed a 90 Day Fiance hater in her DMs and opened up about how she addresses critics of that nature. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro made it clear in a recent social media blast that she rises above her haters.

After receiving an overly nasty and rude DM on Instagram, Tania shared what the critic said and her response to the cruel rhetoric.

Furthermore, Tania added a message about the incident and her approach to haters in general.

Tania appeared alongside her now-estranged South African husband Syngin Colchester on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, the couple has appeared on 90 Day Diaries, Love Games, 90 Day Bares All, and Foody Call. Their official breakup was detailed in Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, where Syngin’s new life as a bachelor went on to be detailed.

In her time within the franchise, Tania has rubbed a lot of viewers the wrong way with her strong personality and, at times, intense behavior, but she also has supporters.

Tania Maduro put her 90 Day Fiance hater on blast

Tania used her Instagram stories to share a DM from someone who took issue with her.

The person whose Instagram handle she dropped called Tania an “ugly crazy b***h” and a “fat pig.”

In response, Tania took the high road, replying with a gorgeous selfie, and wrote, “You could never (laughing/crying emoji). Have the day you deserve.”

Above the DM exchange, Tania explained, “Already blocked. Not even phased by her.. it’s just – so funny to me how the internet made so many of you all so bold. Half of yall haters could never hold a candle to my looks, and the majority of yall would never have the balls to say this to me in person.”

She continued, “I stopped telling people to have a good day – now I send back their energy and wish them the day/life they deserve.”

Tania took aim at an overly rude 90 Day Fiance hater. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro has been living her best life

Tania has been busy taking girl trips and showing off her bikini body while having a good time.

She has spent time in nature and also among loved ones.

Tania is rumored to be a cast member on Season 3 of The Single Life as she was spotted filming in Aruba in March 2022.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.