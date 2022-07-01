90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro poses bursting out of a bikini top on vacation

Tania Maduro was living her best life while in a bikini on a girls’ trip she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro said, “work hard, play hard,” as she posed in a bikini top she was bursting out of.

The Instagram feature photo in her swimsuit was the first in a series of pictures where Tania was living her best life on a girls’ trip to Block Island, Rhode Island.

Tania has been getting the most out of her single life since breaking up with her now-estranged husband Syngin Colchester on Season 2 of The Single Life.

The photos showed Tania enjoying the company of her friends while looking stunning and confident in different beach photos.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Tania on Season 7 of the flagship series alongside Syngin, followed by Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Since then, Tania has appeared on 90 Day Diaries, Foody Call, 90 Day Bares All, and Love Games. She is also rumored to be a cast member on the upcoming Season 3 of The Single Life.

Tania Maduro looked stunning in a bikini top she was bursting out of

Tania used her Instagram page to share seven photos from her recent girls’ trip to Block Island. The first photo of the bunch was of Tania with a big smile on her face as she posed busting out of her bikini top.

She wore oversized sunglasses as the picture appeared to be taken from a boat.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The other photos in her post included several group pictures and photos of what the scenery around where she was partying looked like.

In the caption, Tania wrote, “Work hard, play hard… Live music, dancing and good vibes is what makes life exciting and more enjoyable.”

Tania Maduro became 90 Day Fiance famous for one particular scene

When Tania was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with Syngin, they saw a spiritual advisor together who asked them both whether they felt a soulmate connection to each other.

Syngin answered first and affirmed that he felt connected to Tania’s soul. Tania, however, said that she did not feel as if Syngin was her soulmate. Instead, she said she thought her first love was her soulmate.

Syngin felt slighted and embarrassed, and it put an awkward tone on the whole scene and relationship to come. Tania’s assertion was widely criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers and it is often brought up when fans talk about her.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.