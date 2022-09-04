90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro is feeling cute in plunging pink top during night out

Tania Maduro smiles big while rocking plunging tank top. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro is living her best life as a single woman these days.

The 90 Day Fiance star has long separated from her estranged husband, Syngin, whom she met while on a trip to South Africa.

The two had an instant connection, but once they were living together, they realized they just didn’t want the same things in life.

While Syngin has moved on with a new girlfriend, Tania is still searching for love and hoping to find her soulmate.

Tania’s 90 Day journey will continue in the new season of The Single Life, where she will attempt to start dating again.

Until then, she’s enjoying nights out with friends and sharing selfies with her followers when she’s feeling pretty.

Tania Maduro is ‘feeling cute’ in plunging pink top

While enjoying a night out, Tania took time to snap a quick pic of herself smiling big and looking great.

She wore a simple low-cut pink tank top, with her long hair draped over her shoulder. Tania showed off her bright smile and nose ring while captioning her post, “Feeling cute should always be rewarded with a selfie!”

Lately, Tania has been sharing more of her life with her followers online. She’s shared everything from her nights out, spending quality time with her mom, and even discovering her spiritual beliefs.

As Tania continues to create the life for herself that she desires, she’s taking her fans along for the ride to witness her transformation.

A look back at Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester’s relationship

The couple first appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Tania originally traveled to South Africa to meet another man, but when it didn’t work out, she ended up at a bar and started flirting with a bartender named Syngin.

The two admitted they instantly had a strong connection. It was so strong, that Tania ended up staying in South Africa for months just to be with Syngin.

Eventually, they agreed for him to move to America to try building a life together. Tania’s mom agreed to let them live in a small shed behind her house until they got on their feet. While things seemed exciting for the couple, they quickly realized the spark they had in South Africa was fading away.

The two decided they simply wanted different things in life and were not good together. So, after a short-lived marriage, they agreed to separate.

Since then, they’ve both only had positive things to say to one another, even confessing they will always have love for each other. They have stated they have no hard feelings about their relationship ending and only wish each other the best.

Syngin is now with his new girlfriend, and Tania will continue seeking out love on the upcoming season of The Single Life.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.