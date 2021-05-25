90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro explains her school and career path and how she arrived at becoming a waitress

On her 7 year anniversary of graduating college, Tania explained what her career path and how she became a waitress. Pic credit: TLC

Tania made a post on Instagram celebrating her 7 year anniversary since graduating from college, and detailed how her professional career path has led her to where she is today, a waitress.

Tania explained her goals and hopes when coming out of college and remarked on how different her career path turned out. Her semester abroad in Italy changed her perspective and made her want to expand her aspirations out of the American working norm.

Now that she is a waitress, she says that she is still dreaming and creating. It’s possible that waitressing could be a filler job for Tania right now while she gears up for something else. It’s also possible that she could continue waitressing long term since the money tends to be good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tania’s professional path to where she is now

Tania explained how her dreams right out of college with a degree in event management were to one day own her own wedding planning business, but after she gained experience working for a boutique hotel with long hours, she decided the industry was too draining and demanding.

Tania reflected back on her study abroad in Italy and how much more she enjoyed that pace of life. She also met many people from the UK who enjoy paid month-long holidays every year and realized the American workforce was not for her.

Just two and a half years out of college she got into activism and, “was helping to organize mass demonstrations in all 50 states plus DC.”

She then went on to say that for now, she is still dreaming and creating and working in restaurants.

Tania’s throwback photo to her college graduation.

What’s next for Tania and Syngin

Tania and Syngin have had a troubled relationship and their differing aspirations and personalities have clashed many times while on 90 Day Fiance and its spinoffs.

Syngin hopes to live off the land and study permaculture and sustainability while Tania has tended to be more conventional and grounded. Nevertheless, their relationship has survived a lot and they might have more flexibility now that Tania is a waitress and Syngin is gearing up for his next step.

Syngin and Tania have been talked about a lot within the 90 Day Fiance fan community and Tania has as many supporters as she does haters. With all the talk about them, it is likely they will continue to be a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.