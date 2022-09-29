90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro claps back at claims she was begging for money on GoFundMe page

Tania Maduro claps back at GoFundMe backlash. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro is clapping back at critics after getting bashed online for a GoFundMe page she created to garner funds for a trip abroad.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star took to social media after seeing all the comments and slammed the claims that she was begging for money for her getaway.

Tania, who is now on Season 3 of the Discovery+ dating series, has a love of traveling and even filmed the season in Aruba.

However, it’s her recent trip to Costa Rico that’s causing drama online as Tania planned to visit the country to take part in a course.

In a recent video posted on social media, she explained the circumstances under which she created the GoFundMe page. According to Tania, it was solely for her friends and family who wanted to gift her something for her birthday.

Tania already had plans to visit Costa Rico, so she created the page for those who wished to send money instead of gifts.

Tania Maduro claps back at claims she was begging for money

The 90 Day: The Single Life star was not amused with the claims she was begging for money online, so she quickly cleared up the insinuation.

“Wow, beg for money yall are so funny. I didn’t beg for money to go to Costa Rica y’all, noted Tania in the Instagram video. It was a birthday post I put up after I already put in my down payment to my private Facebook page, to my private friends and family.”

The 32-year-old continued, “My friends and family were messaging me ‘happy birthday what would you like?’ and to make it easy I created a GoFundMe page and posted it up. Was that so bad?”

Tania made it clear that she was not depending on the crowdfunding platform to make her trip– noting that the course cost $3000 and she only got $100 from GoFundMe anyway.

“I still went?” reasoned the TLC star. “So was I begging for money; did I need that money to go?”

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro sets the record straight

The 90 Day: The Single Life star also reiterated the sentiment in the caption of her post after sharing the Instagram video.

“Hey! So obviously, some people have their opinions of me. I’m not here to “beg” anyone to like me, but I thought… let me clear up some mistaken notions out there about me,” said Tania.” I am very strong in that if you want something, you need to work for it yourself, therefore I would never beg anyone for anything.”

She added, “My friends and family were all wondering what I wanted for my birthday… I figured I would just make a gofundme for anyone that wanted to donate money for my trip. It was not a necessity by any means.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.