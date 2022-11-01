90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro claps back after being urged to let Syngin Colchester move on in peace

Tania Maduro reacted to a 90 Day Fiance critic accusing her of not letting Syngin Colchester move on. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tania Maduro has a YouTube channel where she recently shared throwback videos with her now-estranged husband, Syngin Colchester.

In the comments of one of her promotional posts, Tania was slammed by a 90 Day critic for not letting Syngin move on with his current girlfriend, and the critic also accused her of “clinging to the past.”

The critic wrote, “Do you have something new in your life, focus on the sex toys? Let your ex move on in peace with his life and new girlfriend and so should you.” They finished their diss by telling Tania to talk about the future, not the past.

Tania clapped back at the assertion she meddled with anything Syngin had going on and stated that she and he were “all good.”

She backed up her content with Syngin by saying that she had, “hundreds of hours of footage that ain’t going to waste lol.”

She further argued that since her relationship was public and is why she has the following she does that “sharing about it isn’t clinging.”

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro continued her defense that she is not still clinging to Syngin Colchester

Tania had a further exchange with the 90 Day Fiance viewer, who thought Tania was not letting Syngin move on by posting their throwback times together.

She attested that there were “only three episodes of our past relationship on my YouTube lol.” Further, saying that she was not “clinging” to her relationship with Sygin by promoting her YouTube channel and content.

She continued, “I’m currently on TV at the moment and can only talk about so much present stuff. And syngin and I are VERY different. I’m able to compartmentalize and so for me sharing our past isn’t me not moving on.”

Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

Tania and Syngin originally appeared on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 5 of Happily Ever After?

Since then, they have appeared together on Foody Call, Love Games, HEA Strikes Back, 90 Day Bares All and several seasons of 90 Day Diaries.

Tania and Syngin’s official breakup was featured on Season 2 of The Single Life before the show focused on Syngin’s foray into bachelor life.

Now, Tania is a current cast member on Season 3 of The Single Life, where her dating life in Aruba has been highlighted.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.