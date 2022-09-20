90 Day Fiance: Tania Madura enjoys nature in the nude as she embraces van life

Tania nearly bared it all in a reflective nature photoshoot and talked about being body-shamed. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro posed unclothed as she shared a message about embracing van life and reflected on being body-shamed.

Season 7 alum Tania Maduro has been traveling the country while navigating her newly-single status after splitting from her husband, Syngin Colchester.

The Venezuelan beauty recently took to Instagram, where she shared a vulnerable post, including a photo of herself completely unclad as she posed at the edge of a stream.

Tania squatted near the water, looking into the distance and away from the camera, her long, dark hair grazing her back and reaching her waist.

She positioned herself carefully to avoid making the shot NSFW, clasping her hands in front of her knees, meanwhile giving her viewers a peek at plenty of bare skin.

Tania told her followers that to her, living the van life means more than just traveling, and it has allowed her to connect with nature. She also touched on a more serious topic in her caption.

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro poses unclad for nature photoshoot

The 31-year-old reality TV star revealed that she’s been on the receiving end of criticism aimed at her physical appearance, namely her body.

“Since being on the show, I have been body shamed more times than I can count,” Tania shared. “Sometimes I let it roll off, other times it’s hard to shake off.”

Despite the criticism, Tania told her fans that she’s hopeful someday everyone can come to accept bodies for what they are: “Our bodies are bodies. Nothing to be mocked, sexualized, or abused.”

This isn’t the first time Tania has faced criticism from trolls who have bashed her appearance. Earlier this summer, Tania opened up about a troll who sent her a DM calling her an “ugly crazy b***h” and a “fat pig.”

However, Tania handled her troll with grace, simply blocking and deleting them and replying with a beautiful, fresh-faced selfie.

Tania’s storyline on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tania joined Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and viewers learned that during the time of filming, she was living in Aruba and began a relationship with a new man, a local bartender.

However, Tania’s latest love interest took issue because she was still legally married to Syngin. Although Tania considered herself “mentally divorced” from her South African husband, her suitor wasn’t comfortable with dating a legally married woman.

Time will tell if he can accept Tania’s marriage status and move forward with their relationship.

