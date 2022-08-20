90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester says the love he gets from new girlfriend is ‘overwhelming’

Syngin Colchester shares what it feels like to find love again. Pic credit: TLC

Syngin Colchester is enjoying this chapter of his life with his new girlfriend.

The former 90 Day Fiance star has once again found love, and it seems to be a life-changing experience for him.

After ending his marriage, and having an unsuccessful run on The Single Life, Syngin was ready for a relationship that would allow him to be himself without much compromise. Based on the way he speaks about his new girlfriend, it appears he got his wish.

He debuted his new relationship on social media just weeks ago, leaving out any major details about his new partner.

The two are open about their love for one another but have found a way to keep the most intimate and personal sides of their romance to themselves.

However, Syngin recently opened up about his relationship a bit more. The reality star shared his feelings about his girlfriend, and how her love has impacted his life

Syngin Colchester calls his new relationship ‘refreshing’

In a recent Instagram post, Syngin gave a shoutout to his girlfriend and sent her a special message for her birthday.

After sharing a picture of the two of them showing her giving him a kiss on the cheek, Syngin explained how this love has changed his life.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @shanfrancisco thanks for being crazy with me and just enjoying life….it’s very refreshing…Plus the love you give me is overwhelming at times but it’s soooo needed hahahaha..”

Syngin went on to say, “I have never been with somebody who loves me like you do…now let’s go grab a drink.”

In the comments, Syngin got a response from his new love who shared similar sentiments. She said, “Literally the easiest and best love I’ve ever felt…(except for my dogs even though they like you better now).”

Syngin’s girlfriend responds to his comments about their love. Pic credit: @syngin_colchester/Instagram

While the two have been hush about their romance and how they became a couple, they have both expressed their love for one another online. It seems they are enjoying their time together and embracing how they feel about each other.

Tania Maduro joins 90 Day: The Single Life

Syngin is not the only one who is ready to move on to something new. His ex-wife, Tania, has now made it clear she’s ready to love again as well.

To help her on her quest, Tania has joined the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life. The hit spinoff show follows former 90 Day cast members as they leave the past behind them and re-enter the dating world.

Tania’s journey will take place in Aruba and show her searching to find true love and start a new chapter in her life. Season 3 will also feature new to the show cast members Veronica Rodriguez, Tiffany Franco and Caesar Mack and show their attempts at meeting their soulmates. Alums Natalie Mordovtseva and Debbie Johnson will also be returning.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres September 12 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.